Twelve-year-old Manya Gautam is excited to follow in her sister’s footsteps when “Broadway in the Park” presents two favorite musicals — “Sister Act JR” and “Sound of Music: Youth Edition.”
The two shows will be performed back-to-back starting at 7 p.m. on July 29 and July 30 in Suwanee’s Town Park Center.
“I am in awe of my sister’s talents,” Mayna said. “I’m proud of her and want to follow in her footsteps.”
Sister Neha is a wonderful role model to follow.
Neha, 18, is graduating from Peachtree Ridge High School and will study music therapy in the future. Manya is a student at Hull Middle School, and her journey so far through Suwanee Performing Arts has placed her in this special weekend where she and Neha will be performing on the same stage — just not in the same musical. However, both will be portraying “sisters.”
Mayna has the part of Sister Mary Patrick in “Sister Act JR.” Neha portrays Maria, the young nun whose life is changed through facing the Nazis in Austria during World War II. Two sisters playing “Sisters” is surely a first for Suwanee Performing Arts.
The rising eighth-grader has great enthusiasm for her role in “Sister Act JR.”
“I can’t stop singing the 1970’s music in my head!” Mayna said. “It just has that spunk. The show is a mix between something serious, the Nuns, and disco. This show is good because it will bring something new to a lot of young people.”
“Sister Act JR” tells the story of Deloris, a high-spirited aspiring pop singer who accidently witnesses a murder and is put into protective custody in a place she won’t be found, a convent.
Jazlynn Dunn will be performing the lead role of Deloris in “Sister Act Jr.”
“Sound of Music, Youth Edition” is a bit different for big sister Neha who also plays and piano and the ukulele.
“This musical is more serious,” she said. “It is the true story of Maria von Trapp. I grew up singing songs from this musical with my grandparents, The musical is a part of my life.”
Both girls love performing at the amphitheater in Suwanee’s Town Park.
“It’s exhilarating to be outside. I love it. You can actually see the people in the audience,” Neha said.
“Everybody gets ‘stage excitement’ — just knowing so many people are watching,” says Manya. “But seeing it all come together gives me a sense of accomplishment.”
“These two young ladies are fine examples of Suwanee Performing Art’s mission,” said Susanna Wilson, SAP’s Development Director. “Our goal is to inspire the Creative Leaders of tomorrow. Our society is better for having them in it.”
“Sister Act JR” will begin both evenings at 7 p.m. followed by “Sound of Music: Youth Edition.” Premium seating in assigned areas is available in exchange for donations or sponsorships.
For more information, visit www.suwaneeperforms, org
