Suwanee is always alive with activity, but one of the city’s favorite annual events brings arts, artists, performers, and families together for two days of creative fun.

The 9th Annual Suwanee Arts Festival, hosted by the Suwanee Arts Center, will occur on April 29-30 and will include an abundance of artists exhibiting and selling their creations, live stage entertainment, and food trucks offering a variety of cuisines.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

