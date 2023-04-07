The work of photographer Dwain A. Vaughn II will be represented at the 9th Annual Suwanee Arts Festival April 29-30. Vaughn’s work will be exhibited in the Suwanee Art Center’s Member’s Exhibiting Tent.
Photo: Dwain A. Vaughn II
Suwanee is always alive with activity, but one of the city’s favorite annual events brings arts, artists, performers, and families together for two days of creative fun.
The 9th Annual Suwanee Arts Festival, hosted by the Suwanee Arts Center, will occur on April 29-30 and will include an abundance of artists exhibiting and selling their creations, live stage entertainment, and food trucks offering a variety of cuisines.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for Suwanee Arts Center to fulfill its mission of bringing talented artists and the community together to experience and appreciate the wealth of talent that artists can provide to enrich the lives of all community members,” Suwanee Arts Center President Sheila Crumrine said.
There will also be new activities and events this year. The Art Workshop Tent will offer Hobbit Door classes using polymer clay. The work of Suwanee Art Center members will be celebrated with their own exhibition, and an extended stage performance schedule featuring live music is offered to festival-goers.
“We have a diverse selection of art represented this year,” said Cynthia Hill, Executive Director of Suwanee Arts Center. “A few of the stand-outs are blown glass, woodworking, painters, and international artists.”
One of these international artists is Kateryna Ivonina who came to the United States in 2021 from Kiev, Ukraine where she was a gallery owner and painter. Along with being represented in the festival, the Buford resident is also exhibited in Suwanee Art Center’s Spring Exhibition. View her work by visiting her Instagram account at www.instagram.com/k ivonina/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Photographer Dwain A. Vaughns, II will be exhibiting in the Art Festival’s first annual Member’s Exhibiting tent. Vaughns also lives in Buford and is a member of many photography groups.
“Through my photographs I share my personal stories, while highlighting the beautiful details in the world often unseen,” Vaughns said. “Creating awareness of our surroundings, harnessing the healing power of nature, and a voice for those with accessibility needs, I am a photographer and advocate for inclusivity.”
