The past year has presented many challenges to the arts. With the arrival of spring, the Suwanee Arts Association has developed three significant events that celebrate local artists and also give families enjoyable ways to support the creative life of their community.
“Spring Show 2021” will feature artwork in an exhibition open to the public. It begins March 30 and continues through May 11 . It will be held in the Suwanee Art Center, located at 3930 Charleston Market Street.
“There will be prizes in many categories,” said Aggie Nivilinszky, the association’s director. “The juror will be Joe Remillard, a full professor of drawing and painting at Kennesaw State University. We are excited to have him judge our show.”
The judging will be held March 29, and winners will be announced after that date.
There will be 40 pieces in the exhibition. Media represented includes two- and three-dimensional work, photography, ceramics, woodworking and sculpture.
Nivilinszky is excited about a new category that the show will include for the first time.
“”We are inviting young artists to participate in a category intended for high school students ages 16-19,” she said.
Watercolorist Deanna Fitz is new to the Suwanee Spring Show and is also new at being an artist.
“I started painting three years ago, and I am self-taught,” Fitz said. “I paint every day, and some days I get lucky.”
Fitz loves old vehicles which are often reflected in her choice of subject matter. She is originally from Utah, and western animals and scenery inspire her.
Two additional events benefitting the arts will be held in conjunction with the Suwanee Arts Association. Both events will be held outdoors. These 2 events invite everyday citizens to participate for the fun of it. The events also give an answer to those who ask what they can do to help the arts in their area.
Said Nivilinszky: “We have our first fundraising event on Saturday, April 24. It is our 5K Superheroes Run/Walk, and this year it is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.”
“Dress as your favorite superhero. It could be your mom who is a nurse, your dad who is a first responder, or any character you choose: Superman, Spiderman, the Black Panther, Wonder Woman, the Hulk or others. Come be a superhero for the arts.”
Another event is the annual Suwanee November Classic Car Show. There will be more information about this event in the coming weeks.
“These two events will each help us a little bit,” Nivilinszky said.
The city of Suwanee has always exhibited a strong support for the arts, which is especially needed and appreciated during this past year as the pandemic has caused cancellations and closings of many arts organizations and venues.
Said Fitz: “We all need to support each other right now: artists, galleries, small businesses. The Suwanee Art Gallery has helped me so much. I look forward to every show and the ability to enter my work.”
