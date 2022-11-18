Beginning Nov. 26, the young artists of Suwanee Academy of the Arts launch into a calendar of holiday fun for all ages.
So much fun, in fact, the teachers and other grown-ups seem to look forward to these events as much as the young ones.
Many of the holiday events occur in the nonprofit’s black box studio and other areas of the campus located at 341 Main Street in Suwanee. Other events occur in the beautiful Eagle Theater in nearby Sugar Hill.
Co-owner Patty Etherton has enough enthusiasm for an army of elves as she discusses the variety of programming created just for children with the wonder of the Season in their eyes.
“The Challenge is on!” she said. “We’re crazy about our Gingerbreads!” Etherton is referring to one of the first events on the calendar, the Gingerbread Contest.
Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 at 11 a.m., contestants are invited to be part of a 15-year tradition, the annual Gingerbread Contest.
After the judging and final display details are finished, the entries are open to public view — just no nibbling. They will be on display inside the academy until Dec. 17.
Everyone is invited to participate, and the theme is “Home Sweet Home.” There will be a $100 prize for the “People’s Choice Award.” Be sure to download an informative list of rules and other information online at www.suwaneeperforms.org
“The gingerbread contest is a fun project for groups to do together,” Etherton said.
The Actor’s Company gets into the action on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. with its annual ‘”Tacky Christmas Sweater Extravaganza.” For a $10 ticket, audience members can enjoy a side-splitting improv presented by the Actor’s Company members, all sporting their own tacky sweaters.
Of course, audience members are encouraged to wear their own visually dubious pull-overs. This event occurs in the Main Street Playhouse at 341 Main Street in Suwanee.
“Our Nutcracker Tea is the perfect introduction for young ones to The Nutcracker,” Etherton said. “Two and a half year-olds through 7 year-olds are at the ideal age for Our Tea.”
This “Nutcracker Tea” happens on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Playhouse in Suwanee. Tickets are $28, which includes a child and one chaperone. Tickets are available on the website at events and tickets — Suwanee Performing Arts (suwaneeperforms.org)
“Children sit at tables for 6 and enjoy ‘Pink Tea and cookies,’” Etherton said. “The parents are flies on the wall, watching their children interact with one another and listening to Miss Bernie spin the Nutcracker story. They use their creativity and also learn a couple of little dances.”
On Dec. 10 at 2 and 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., dancers of the Suwanee Ballet will perform highlights from the second act of The Nutcracker. These performances are held at the Eagle Theater in Sugar Hill.
For more information visit the web site at www.suwaneeprforms.org.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
