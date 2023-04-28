2023 Sounds of Spring image Barbershop (002) (1).jpg

Members of the Stone Mountain Chorus will perform in a special Mother’s Day weekend concert titled “Sounds of Spring” on May 13.

 Photo: Stone Mountain Chorus

Stone Mountain Chorus was chartered in 1981 as the Greater Atlanta Chapter of the “Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America,” now renamed the Barbershop Harmony Society.

For the past 42 years, this vocal music group has been entertaining the general public with their enduringly popular form of acapella singing. Barber Shop Quartet music originated in 1909, and its popularity was further enhanced by movies like “Music Man” and “Perfect Pitch.”

