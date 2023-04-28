Stone Mountain Chorus was chartered in 1981 as the Greater Atlanta Chapter of the “Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America,” now renamed the Barbershop Harmony Society.
For the past 42 years, this vocal music group has been entertaining the general public with their enduringly popular form of acapella singing. Barber Shop Quartet music originated in 1909, and its popularity was further enhanced by movies like “Music Man” and “Perfect Pitch.”
On May 13, the Stone Mountain Chorus and its individual Barber Shop Quartets will present a special concert titled “Sounds of Spring” which will highlight its delightful repertoire. The performance will be held at Mountain Park United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. All tickets are $20. Information about obtaining tickets can be found on the SMC website at www.stonemountainchorus.org
Mountain Park United Methodist Church is located at 1405 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.
The Stone Mountain Chorus has a repertoire which spans over a century of American music. The May 13 concert will not only feature such melodic and enjoyable music but will also introduce a new choral director, Justin Han.
Han is a graduate of the University of Georgia where he earned a bachelor of music education degree, and of Georgia State University where he obtained a double master’s degree in choral conducting and piano performance. He has held music director and organist positions at several Atlanta area churches, currently at Emory Presbyterian Church. He also sings bass in the Atlanta Master Chorale.
Said Han: “Barbershop singing brings an element of excitement and engagement with the audience which is a breath of fresh air in the world of choral music.”
The concert will also debut a mixed ensemble of male and female voices called “Harmony Expressions.” This group was created by Kathy Stone who also directs the award-winning female barbershop chorus “Atlanta Harmony Celebration!” “Harmony Expressions” hopes to grow to be a haven for men and women singers in Atlanta.
“This group will allow us to explore a wide variety of acapella arrangements,” Stone said.
And, although currently comprised primarily of members of SMC and ATC!, the group will be open to those who sing with other choruses in Atlanta and beyond.
Although Stone Mountain Chorus is designated as the Greater Atlanta Chapter of the Barber Shop Harmony Society, its roots in Gwinnett County are deep.
Robert Siegel said: “Approximately half of our members reside in Gwinnett. Our rehearsal location, Peachtree Corners Baptist Church, is also in Gwinnett.”
In addition, much of the group’s outreach activity happens in the county.
“Each December we travel to six to eight assisted living centers in Gwinnett to sing Christmas carols,” Siegel said. “We also perform in the Peachtree Corners Festival, and on Saturday, April 29, we will have a booth and perform at the John’s Creek Festival.”
Stone Mountain Chorus performances donate a portion of proceeds to FOCUS (Families of Children under Stress) which supports families of children with medical or developmental disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.