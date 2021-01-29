This time last year, barbershop quartets from the Stone Mountain Chorus were planning to deliver their annual Singing Valentines to homes, offices, schools, and hospitals all around Atlanta. This was a Valentine’s holiday tradition with a decades-old history.
Little did they know while making their Valentine’s Day rounds that a brewing pandemic was about to change everything.
As the storm clouds of sequestration and sickness began to cast gloom on the entire world, Stone Mountain Chorus singers watched as arts organizations shut their doors and postponed events.
The singing group’s last indoor, in-person rehearsal was held on March 10, 2020. Unknown to the Georgia group’s participants, an event located across the country put a halt to their activities as well as those of many other choirs.
On that same date in Mount Vernon, Wash., a local choir held a rehearsal that would come to be known as a “super spreader” event. The majority of this choir’s members became infected with COVID-19. This event sent shock waves across the country, shutting down church and recreational singing groups from one side of the country to another.
Stone Mountain Chorus subsequently suspended regular rehearsals, switching to mostly virtual rehearsals, and fortunately avoided a similar occurrence.
Almost a year has gone by, and Valentine’s Day will arrive on its usual date. Hearts will still long to show affection for loved ones, especially after enduring the past 12 months.
Robert Siegel, president of the Stone Mountain Chorus, has an announcement that will lift the spirits of all who wish to send a message of love to dear ones. The annual Singing Valentines will happen in a virtual format.
“On Sunday, February 14th, 2021, Valentine’s Day will roll around again. We know it still is unsafe for our quartets to make deliveries in person,” Siegel said.
A solution to rescue the tradition comes from another arts organization. Finding themselves in a similar predicament, Big Chicken Chorus of Marietta reached out to partner with Stone Mountain Chorus in delivering personalized Virtual Singing Valentines.
“The partnership is natural since our director, Ben McDaniel, is a singer in Big Chicken Chorus, and currently is their interim director,” Siegel said.
The Virtual Singing Valentine will consist of a video with two traditional Valentines songs. “Heart of My Heart” and “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” will be performed by quartet and chorus, with a background of photos of members of both choruses and their sweethearts. At the end of the video, a personalized photo and message will be included.
“It’s not the same as being there,” Siegel said. “But the element of surprise can remain, and it’s always the thought that counts”.
The Personalized Singing Valentine can be ordered by visiting either the Stone Mountain Chorus website (www.stonemountainchorus.org) or the Big Chicken Chorus website (www.bigchickenchorus.org) or by calling (404) 482-3006.
A portion of proceeds will benefit FOCUS & Fragile Kids, an organization devoted to helping children with disabilities and their families.
