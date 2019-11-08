“Great music is timeless,” said Stone Mountain Barbershop Chorus’ spokesman Robert Siegel. “And our fall show’s theme this year, titled ‘The Good Ole Days,’ will feature classic tunes spanning many decades.”
The concert will also be an encore performance featuring Atlanta’s entertainment tradition, Banks and Shane.
“The Chorus enjoyed a show with them in 2018,” Siegel said. “It was so well received that we decided to partner with them again this year,”
The Nov. 9 show will have two performances. There will be a matinee show at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7 p.m. at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church. The church is located at 4480 Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners.
Tickets range from $20 and $25 and can be obtained from the SMC website at www.stonemountainchorus.org.
Classic melodies from many decades of American music will be enjoyed by SMC’s audiences during the annual fall event. The SMC is well known for its barbershop style performances, and for this concert they will be offering venerable barbershop songs such as “Sweet Adeline,” which dates from 1903, to 1940’s swing music.
Songs from the 1960’s and 70’s will include the Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Daydream” and “If” by the group Bread. The audience will also get it kicks from the chorus’ rendition of popular song “Route 66.”
These tunes fit perfectly with Banks and Shane’s music, which the group has been performing for 47 years. And although this concert will present the SMC’s offerings from the early 20th century, Banks and Shane’s tunes will transport fans back to Spring Break, whenever that might have been, for each concert-goer.
The Atlanta-based Banks and Shane have played with and opened for some of the biggest acts in history, and the SMC is now added to this distinguished list.
SMC’s own history as a nonprofit Gwinnett arts organization goes back to 1981. Its mission is devoted to music education and enjoyment although its specialty is promoting the barbershop style of a cappella singing.
This year the SMC welcomes a new director, Ben McDaniel. This concert will be his show debut. McDaniel earned his bachelor of music education from Witchita State University and has extensive experience as a music educator, arranger, vocal coach and barbershop singer.
After the Nov. 9 production, McDaniel will enjoy his first experiences with one of the SMC’s favorite annual activities.
“A highlight for the Chorus occurs in the month of December,” Siegel said. “The Chorus spends a day traveling to assisted living centers around Gwinnett County spreading Christmas cheer by singing Christmas Carols for the residents.”
The SMC is always looking for new voices to join in its concerts. Siegel said, “We love having guests join us at rehearsals. These rehearsals are on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church, the same location as the fall show.”
Information about all of the SMC’s activities and how to join them for rehearsals can be found on their website: www.stonemountainchorus.org.