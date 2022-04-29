In early March, 2020, the Stone Mountain Chorus had just mailed out fliers for their 2020 Spring Show. They were to share the stage with another exciting group, Atlanta Harmony Celebration! The two choruses titled their event “Together in Harmony.”
The show wasn’t to be. The flyers had just hit mailboxes when COVID-19 hit everyone’s lives. The arts were especially affected. Live performances and rehearsals were cancelled literally across the globe.
Fast forward to 2022, and both groups have survived the pandemic to sing again. The two choruses will join forces for “Together (Again) in Harmony” on May 21 at 3 p.m. The concert will take place at the Mountain Park United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain.
The show will feature both choruses and their barbershop quartets. Listeners will enjoy familiar and not-so-familiar songs in the pure vocal harmony of unaccompanied male and female voices. Also in the offering are a couple of songs where the two choruses combine their voices.
Getting to this point, where this venerable Gwinnett Arts organization could again take the stage with its feminine friends, was not easy.
“Living through the pandemic was anything but fast,” says Stone Mountain Chorus President Robert Siegel. “But both choruses have survived. We persevered through virtual, masked, outdoor and distanced rehearsals largely through the ingenuity of our leadership, the dedication of our members, and love of vocal harmony with the fellowship it inspires.”
Both groups were recipients of 2020 Gwinnett Creativity grants which helped with operating costs.
The two groups have a history of performing together that reaches back to 2016 when the two groups united for “Music of the Music Man.” Stone Mountain Chorus performed most of the songs written by Meredith Wilson from the musical and the movie “The Music Man.” Atlanta Harmony Celebration! joined them on stage to sing the women’s parts of such familiar and well-loved tunes as “Lida Rose” and “Good Night Ladies.” Another combined show occurred in 2018.
“The connection goes even further since the wife of one of our singers is a member of Atlanta Harmony Celebration!” Siegel said. “For us, barbershop singing is truly a family affair.”
In addition to the combined concert with Atlanta Harmony Chorus! on May 21, Stone Mountain Chorus will also have a “warm-up” event at the John’s Creek International Festival on April 30. The men’s chorus will sing onstage at 1 p.m. that day. The John’s Creek International Festival will be held at 1930 Bobby Jones Drive in John’s Creek.
“We will have a booth there for the day, so come by and sing with us!” Siegel said.
Individuals can join voices at the booth with members of Stone Mountain Chorus and see how much fun barbershop singing can be.
Tickets and more information can be found online at www.stonemountainhorus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.