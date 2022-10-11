Olu Amoda, second from left, was announced as the winner of the 2022 Hudgens Prize at a gala event Oct. 7 at the Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth. He is surrounded by judges (L-R) Jamaal Barber, Lauren Tate Baeza, and Tom Francis.
Nigerian sculptor Olu Amoda was named the winner of the 2022 Hudgens Prize at a Gala event on Oct. 7 at the Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth.
Initiated in 2010, the Hudgens Prize has been a competition for Georgia based artists with a cash prize of $50,000 going to the winning individual, one of the largest awards given to an artist in the nation.
Amoda was one of four finalists vying for this remarkable award. The other three finalists were Shanequa Gay, Jessica Self, and Jamele Wright. Judges included Jamal Barber, Lauren Tate Besa, and Tom Francis.
The Hudgen’s Executive Director, Laura Ballance, said: “We are thrilled to share the impressive body of work from our four Hudgens Prize Finalists in this current exhibition, and that our panel of judges selected Olu as the 2022 Hudgens Prize award recipient. Olu’s work, as a still emerging artist, is remarkable in its unique, hybrid qualities.”
Amoda is Nigerian. He earned a master’s degree from Georgia Southern University in 2009.
Amoda describes his work as a social construct that emerged from the dialogue of objects, their materiality, and the repurposing of them to create hybrids of familiar subjects intuitively from life experiences.
“We could have made a case for each artist,” said juror Tom Francis. “It was tough deciding on who would constitute the final four. Our conversations, the depth, the process, and Olu’s scope made me realize he would be one of the four. It was hard to separate Olu from his work. The work in the gallery is a snapshot of himself, a page of his ‘book.’"
Olu himself had no doubts about why he should enter the competition.
“Art is subjective,” he said. “I can’t go into a contest thinking I will win. We are all the same tribe. I believe art is about celebration, speaking from a viewpoint. And, you can only be heard if you open your mouth and expand the conversation.”
Of developing his winning piece in the competition, Olu said, “If you are an artist, every day you try to do something that opens a door. If you are lost in the forest, you just walk further into it until you find your inner compass.”
What will he do with the very substantial amount he won?
“I would have to sell 50 pieces of art at $1,000 each to get that amount of money,” he says. “I knew in 50 seconds what I wanted to do with it. There is a cost in creating, and I want to invest back into my practice. Buy some new technology, a new welding machine. A cutting machine would also be helpful. What’s new from the hardware store?”
“But, I still want to rely on my own hands.”
Amoda will be featured in a solo exhibition as the Hudgens Prize winner opening next August. Exact dates will be announced.
The Hudgens Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. Visit www.thehudgens.org for more information.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
