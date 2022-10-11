Olu Amoda.jpg

Olu Amoda, second from left, was announced as the winner of the 2022 Hudgens Prize at a gala event Oct. 7 at the Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth. He is surrounded by judges (L-R) Jamaal Barber, Lauren Tate Baeza, and Tom Francis.

 Photo: Hudgens Center

Nigerian sculptor Olu Amoda was named the winner of the 2022 Hudgens Prize at a Gala event on Oct. 7 at the Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth.

Initiated in 2010, the Hudgens Prize has been a competition for Georgia based artists with a cash prize of $50,000 going to the winning individual, one of the largest awards given to an artist in the nation.

