Basil Watson’s workplace on Hurricane Shoals Road in Lawrenceville overflows with human images of familiar, heroic and everyday people. These sculptures are so filled with life that they appear ready to leap off their pedestals and get on with their day.
Studies of the heroic such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Muhammed Ali, and John Lewis share space with a multitude of human figures brimming with energy and personality.
Watson is Jamaican-born. Now a Gwinnett County resident, he was in the national spotlight this past Jan. 14 when his 12-foot sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King was installed in downtown Atlanta. Planned celebrations were disrupted because of COVID-19, yet Watson finds positive implications in celebrating Dr. King regardless of official gatherings.
“People, especially people of color, have been suffering more during the pandemic with the loss of jobs. This full crisis highlights the social structure of color, and it has forced the light on other things that have been there but have not been recognized,” Watson said.
“I want to tell a lot of the black stories because a lot of them have not been told. My sculpture is constantly evolving. I am growing in understanding. These particular themes are more impactful on me.”
Watson has produced a bust of John Lewis. He was able to meet Lewis before the Congressman died. The bust has “gotten good reviews so far,” Watson said.
Watson is also putting himself forward for any opportunities to show and sell his work. An opportunity exists in Ft. Wayne, Indiana with more to come.
“I am throwing my hat in the ring,” he said.
He also performed demonstrations in a friend’s studio for the Portrait Society of Atlanta.
Among the depictions of prominent leaders and Olympic athletes in Watson’s studio there are dozens of sculptures of the female form in a wide range of poses. They are just “people.”
“My passion, the central part of my work are female nudes,” Watsons said.
He sculpts and draws the female form in a true-to-life manner, not looking for perfection but for “an appreciation of the individual.”
“My female nudes are not perfect figures,” he said. “They are psychological studies. I don’t start with that intent, but it seeps and then floods into the work. I encourage each model to be themselves. Once you allow ‘who they are’ to come to the fore, they are relaxed, and their personality comes out. That’s when it becomes art.”
These figures are almost all “Rubenesque” in size.
“We need to get past letting society promote only one body type as the standard,” he said.
With all the emphasis on sculpture, Watson has a different “favorite” art form.
“I go to drawing for the peace it gives me,” he said. “As you draw, it teaches you secret lessons about life that are not obvious at the beginning. You see more and you see more quickly, and you understand more of what you see.”
Visit basilsculpture.com and his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/basil.watson.96
