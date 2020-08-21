“If I’m not dancing, I feel like I’m missing something, like there’s a hole in my life,” said 13-year old Natalie Bumgarner, a student at Suwanee’s Royal Dance Academy.
The pandemic has been especially hard for the performing arts. Dancers particularly have not been able to train under normal conditions for months. Yet many, like Bumgarner, have found ways to keep their technique sharp and their spirits high.
Natalie Bumgarner began dancing at age 2 when she automatically responded to music at home. Her mother, Jennifer, is an accomplished dance teacher herself, and by age 9 daughter Natalie was taking her dancing very seriously.
The awards and accolades began to accumulate.
Just this past July, Bumgarner was awarded a National Top 12 Overall Juniors placement in the New York City Dance Alliance Awards, a virtual competition. Also in July, she made National Top 20 Junior Core Performers at the RADIX Awards. Earlier this year she placed Top 33 in The Dance Awards Virtual National Competition. Numerous other awards and recognitions fill her resume.
How does a dancer stay fit, motivated, and compete during a time when most studios are closed or just recently re-opened? For the truly committed artist, there’s always a way.
“I’m lucky to have a small studio in our basement,” Bumgarner says. “I have been able to take virtual classes from Steps on Broadway. BUILD Dance Series virtual classes were a big help too. There are many other free online classes.
“I found it a struggle at first. I didn’t enjoy the virtual experience. It was hard to connect with the other people taking the class. It was hard to express emotion and hard to be noticed by the teachers when you’re behind a screen.”
Then dancing became easier, especially in her online jazz classes.
“There were a lot of great jazz teachers willing to teach through ZOOM, and jazz doesn’t need as much space, so I got better at it,” she said.
Royal Dance Academy began intensives in June, and all classes started back Aug. 3rd, including the new Ballet Conservatory of Atlanta, a Pre-Professional Conservatory program. Of course, Bumgarner is a part of this exciting new program along with her other Royal classes and their new Elite Performance Team.
Bumgarner’s ultimate goal is to attend Marymount College in Manhatten, New York. From there, she hopes to move on to a Contemporary Ballet company and perhaps perform on Broadway.
As the pandemic continues, Bumgarner urges dancers not to quit dancing, no matter where they are.
“If it’s hard to find access to a studio, keep dancing. Even if all you have is a tiny space in your bedroom or in front of your bathroom mirror, just turn on ZOOM and go for it,” she said. “ Don’t give up on what you love.”
For information on the Royal Dance Academy, their new Ballet Conservatory of Atlanta and other classes, visit goroyaldance.com or call 678-203-0156.
