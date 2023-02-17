“We all want to be the hero, the one who stands up and does the right thing,” said Pam Duncan, director of Players Guild of Sugar Hill’s “Strangers on a Train.”
“Then we are thrust into a situation that compromises and questions who we think we are. It’s easy to judge someone else’s actions by saying ‘I would never do that!’ But would you?”
This thought is integral to the Players Guild production of the dark thriller which inspired Hitchcock’s 1951 movie of the same name. Hitchcock based his movie on the novel, (also of the same name,) written by Patricia Highsmith in 1949. This adaptation for theater was written by Craig Warner and produced in 2013 at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End.
“Strangers on a Train” continues its run at Sugar Hill’s Eagle Theatre with performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.
The story concerns two men who meet on a train, Charles Bruno and Guy Haines. Because they are strangers, they think they can say anything while casually chatting. During their conversation, Bruno suggests they could get away with murder. Guy has an unfaithful wife that Bruno could eliminate for him. In turn, Guy will get rid of Bruno’s hated father.
Guy does not take him seriously, but Bruno is deadly serious.
The cast features actors Rahshaun Cormier and Taylor Upchurch in the title roles of Charles Bruno and Guy Haines. Rounding out the cast of seven includes local acting favorites Hattie N. Smith, Sharon Wilson, James Thomas, Travis Shedd and Wade Williams.
“Players Guild at Sugar Hill is excited to bring this classic thriller to life,” said Players Guild’s Artistic Director Justin Walker. “The show has an incredibly talented cast and production team made up of both fresh faces and familiar favorites. We can’t wait to open the doors of the Eagle Theater and bring audiences along for a gripping ride.”
A review of the play from 2013, written by Michael Billington, had some interesting observations about this play in contrast to the Hitchcock film.
Billington said, “Theater is theater, film is film. Right? Actually, not any more as the two mediums increasingly converge. The bizarre fact about this production, although based on the 1949 Patricia Highsmith novel rather than the Hitchcock movie, is that it feels, for much of the evening, like a piece of film noir. This is theater turning into cinema rather than borrowing from it.”
Tickets start at $23 with additional discounts for seniors, students, and groups. Tickets are available at www.pgatsh.com.
This show is being presented in partnership with the City of Sugar Hill, the Eagle Theatre and the Gwinnett Creativity Fund.
Completed in 2018, the Eagle Theatre at Sugar Hill is a 406-seat, Art Deco style performing arts theatre adjacent to City Hall. Sugar Hill’s revitalized downtown area features several excellent restaurants and plenty of free parking within walking distance of the theater.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
