Many people from Baby Boomers to Gen Alpha have spent happy hours playing the boardgame “Clue” which was first distributed in Great Britain in 1943. Was the murder committed by Mrs. Peacock in the ballroom or Colonel Mustard in the hall?
Theater-goers can relive those happy board game memories through Feb. 20 as The Players Guild of Sugar Hill (PGATSH) performs its last three shows of the comedic theatrical experience, based on the Hasbro game.
Performances to “Clue: On Stage” are Feb. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Eagle Theatre in Sugar Hill. Tickets start at $20, and all tickets can be purchased at www.pgatsh.com.
The address for the Eagle Theatre is 5029 West Broad St, Sugar Hill, GA 30518.
In the play, as in the 1985 cult classic movie and the eternally popular board game, six strangers are brought to a mysterious manor house under the same pretense: they’re all being blackmailed. Strangers swiftly become suspects when the body count begins to climb. Can they figure out who the murderer is before time runs out?
The show is a “murder-mystery comedy thriller” rated PG-13 due to mild language and innuendo.
“Audiences have been roaring with laughter for the entire performance of ‘Clue.’ Essentially, viewers who are mature enough to watch the film are mature enough to watch the play,” PGATSH representative Jacquie Bosma said. “There is also a bit of cartoonish violence, and there are brief instances of audience interaction during the second half of the play.” (Nobody will be coerced to go onstage!)
The cast includes Andre Eaton Jr. (Wadsworth), Barbara Stitt-Allen (Mrs. Peacock), Doug Isbecque (Colonel Mustard), Hattie N. Smith (Yvette), Steph Wyatt (Mrs. White), Christopher Nathan (Mr. Green), Jacquie Bosma (Miss Scarlet) and Jackson Trent (Professor Plum.)
Jacquie Bosma said: “The entire cast is wonderful, but Wadsworth’s ending monologue, as performed by the outstanding Andre Eaton, Jr., is guaranteed applause with every performance!”
For more information about the PGATSH visit the web site at www.pgatsh.com
The doors of Norcross Gallery and Studios has opened for a new exhibition which began on Feb. 11.
“Spotlight on Spring” will run through March 26 with a reception on March 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The exhibition features the work of six artists: Mikki Root Dillon, Cynthia Corbin, Barb Boyer, Sharon Nichol, Lynda Ellis and Angelika Domschke.
The exhibition includes pastels, photography, collage, acrylic, and watercolors.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Norcross Gallery and Studios is located at 116 Carlyle Street in downtown Norcross.
The reception will be on St. Patrick’s Day. There will be food, wine and an opportunity to meet the artists and purchase original works of art from new friends.
Spokesperson Lucy Brady encourages reception partiers to “wear green.”
For more information, contact Lucy Brady at lucyart2@yahoo.com or call 678-654-2331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.