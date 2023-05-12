Guys and Dolls 2.jpg

Players Guild at Sugar Hill’s production of Guys and Dolls from April 2023.

 Photo: Zeller Studios

“Entering into our 10th anniversary season, Player’s Guild at Sugar Hill has branded the upcoming year as a season of classics and a season of hope,” said Amy Arnold, the PGSH marketing director.

“After three very successful weekends of their first-ever musical, ‘Guys and Dolls,’ Players Guild at Sugar Hill announces its upcoming 2023-24 season. Three plays and one musical will be performed September-April at the Eagle Theatre in downtown Sugar Hill.”

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

