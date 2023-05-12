“Entering into our 10th anniversary season, Player’s Guild at Sugar Hill has branded the upcoming year as a season of classics and a season of hope,” said Amy Arnold, the PGSH marketing director.
“After three very successful weekends of their first-ever musical, ‘Guys and Dolls,’ Players Guild at Sugar Hill announces its upcoming 2023-24 season. Three plays and one musical will be performed September-April at the Eagle Theatre in downtown Sugar Hill.”
Producing Artistic Director Justin Walker is enthusiastic about the performing season ahead.
“Going into our 10th anniversary season, I wanted to thank our community for their support throughout the last decade by creating a lineup of classic titles that would stir the soul, warm the heart, and gift our audiences with four truly wonderful nights out at the theatre,” he said.
The 2023-24 season begins with Robert Harling’s timeless tale, “Steel Magnolias,” running Sept. 1-10, 2023. Set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, “Steel Magnolias” is a comedy-drama that follows the lives of six Southern women who are “as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel. This play became the basis of the well-loved1989 film of the same name.
For the holidays, Players Guild at Sugar Hill will mount “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Nov. 3-12, 2023. Written by Robert Ford, this live adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic film of the same name is a remarkable tale of redemption and old-fashioned holiday magic.
The third offering and an educational recommendation, “The Diary of Anne Frank,” plays Feb. 9-18, 2024. In this powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history as a gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit and determination.
An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence.
A musical closes the 2023-24 season. “The Wedding Singer,” playing April 5-14 2024, is based on the hit Adam Sandler movie of the same name. It transports the audience back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. “The Wedding Singer” does for the ’80s what “Hairspray” did for the ’60s.
“Last season, we received our first grant from the Gwinnett Creativity Fund, saw more members of the community join us at the theatre than ever before, and produced the organization’s largest production to date, ‘Guys and Dolls,’ which set box office records for the organization.” Walker said.
Performances are held at the Eagle Theatre located at 5039 West Broad Street in downtown Sugar Hill. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
