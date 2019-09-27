A new fine arts festival is being launched by the North Gwinnett Arts Association Oct. 5-6, ensuring that every member of the family can enjoy a creative experience.
The festival opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the hours are noon to 5 p.m. The location is Suwanee’s beautiful Town Center.
“Come savor the ‘Flair d’art’ at the Suwanee Fine Arts Festival, and enjoy the unexpected at every turn,” NGAA President Cherie Heringer said.
Suwanee is a town filled with things to do and many festivals, but this particular event stresses the “fine” arts.
“There will be approximately 40 fine artists coming from Michigan, Tennessee, Savannah, North Carolina and Atlanta,” Heringer said.
There are three jurors, each from NGAA’s membership.
“Among the artists attending will be guest artist Suzy Schultz, who will host a stunning, open-air gallery on center stage. Suzy is an artist whose paintings and drawings explore the themes of longing, struggle and the spiritual search for home,” Heringer said.
There will be painters, glass blowing, pottery, a “make-and-take silk scarf and bandana water marbling station,” and the coveted Chalk Walk Competition. (For those who wish to participate in the chalk event, visit ngaa4arts.com/fineartsfest to reserve a piece of the sidewalk. Walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows.)
Janke Studios glass blowers, Richard Shivers, potter, and Geek Space Gwinnett will demonstrate with live and hands-on creations.
Food trucks and food vendors will be on location. Creative Juices sponsor Sip Happens, will offer art and wine pairings with vintages from around the world in park approved carafes and cups for sipping and strolling.
Many sports fans will be in attendance, so game-day fanatics can enjoy two widescreen TVs and their favorite beverages in the Huddle Up Hub.
Schultz works and teaches in Atlanta. She has painted full-time since 1995 and won many awards for her work which has been featured in American Art Collector, Drawing, and Watercolor Magic magazines.
Her work has been juried into many shows, most recently The Philadelphia Watercolor Society, National Watercolor Society, American Watercolor Society, San Diego Watercolor Society, Southern Watercolor Society, Fort Wayne Museum of Art Contemporary Realism Biennial, and “Georgia Artists Select Georgia Artists” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Atlanta.
Recently, Schultz has ventured into street art, taking the fine art of the studio outside onto sides of buildings. Her murals can be seen in Atlanta and St. Petersburg, Fla.
For more information about the Suwanee Fine Arts Festival, visit www. ngaa4arts.com/fineartsfest.