Clashing swords, pirates, wenches, and sailors are all part of North Atlanta Dance Theatre’s “Pirates of the Phantom Waves,” a lively ballet featuring 80-plus dancers — some of them wielding swords.
“Pirates” will be performed at the Gas South Theatre in Duluth on March 18 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 19 at 2:30 p.m.
“This is a family-friendly, happily-ever-after story,” said Kitty Garrison, whose husband Michael created the ballet in 2008. “This show is an especially enjoyable performance for boys and men in the audience. There is a huge fight scene where dancers use real swords. You can hear the steel clang!
“We have 31 men in the cast including 20 professional adult male classical ballet dancers. They call us frequently and ask ‘When are you performing ‘Pirates’ again?’ They always want to be a part of this production because it is such fun.”
Norbert Nirewicz, a professional male dancer from Poland, returns as the pirate Sabadine.
The ballet tells an original story about a betrothed couple who are captured by pirates. There is a “Pirate Island,” a benevolent king, fight scenes, a ship named “Reconer,” a special treasure chest, hostages and even a beautiful traditional Indian dance choreographed just for “Pirates” and performed by Kalaivani Indian Dance.
The costumes are sumptuous, created by Garrison for the production.
Many of the dancers are from Gwinnett, such as Leah Rogowski, 17, from Peachtree Corners.
“’Pirates’ is so important to me,” she said. “It was the first show I danced as a company member when I was in 7th grade. Being able to perform it again, with a lead role this time, is really special to me. It was also so much fun to participate in other parts of the production, such as painting new masks.”
Many parents are also valued members of the cast, such as Mark Jones of Lilburn.
“I am a dad who volunteered to participate in ‘Pirates’ as a sailor,” he said. “Being part of this production has been a fantastic experience. I have met great people and have made memories to last a lifetime.”
Lyla Wu, 12, and a student at Pinckneyville Middle School, first saw “Pirates” when she was 8.
“I dreamed about being in this ballet one day,” she said. “I am thrilled to be the youngest dancer performing the role of Lead Ruby, and I am excited to be in ensembles with my friends.”
Neron Hinton of Duluth is also part of a “father/daughter onstage team.” Daughter Ava performs the role of the bride-to-be who, along with her betrothed, is captured by the pirates. Her father Neron plays a sailor.
“Seeing all the hard work these dancers put into this is amazing, and during the performances, it’s magical to see everything come together,” Hinton said.
