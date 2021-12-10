Lionheart Theatre’s upcoming production of “The Homecoming” proves that a great story can have a long life in a variety of mediums.
“The Waltons” was a blockbuster television hit that ran from 1972 through 1981. Warm in spirit and family oriented, the TV show’s origin was a Christmas special called “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story,” based on Earl Hamner Jr.’s 1961 book titled “Spencer’s Mountain.” A subsequent 1963 movie of the same name was also popular.
“Known on television as The Waltons, the characters are called ‘The Spencers’ in Hamner’s original book, which is how they’re named in this play,” Lionheart spokesperson Brandi Kilgore said.
This stage adaptation was written by Christopher Sergel.
The time is the Great Depression and the large Spencer family, living at the foot of a Virginia mountain, is struggling hard just to survive. With his father having to take the only available job a long way from home, Clay-Boy is stuck with unusual responsibility for his brothers and sisters. Just reaching manhood, Clay-Boy has a secret yearning that’s quite extraordinary for the practical, earth-bound community in which he lives. He wants to write!
Will Clay-Boy’s father make it home in time to celebrate the holidays?
“This heartwarming family tale celebrates love, togetherness, and acceptance,” Kilgore said.
“The Homecoming” will be performed at the Lionheart Theatre Dec. 9-19 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. The Lionheart is located at 10 College Street in Norcross.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students and the military, and they can be purchased at lionhearttheatre.org or by calling 770-597-6973.
“It’s always a treat to present ‘The Homecoming’ to our audiences during the holidays. This beloved story of the Spencer family is a Lionheart favorite, and it is the perfect play to see with your family and friends to celebrate the season,” said Tanya Gilmer, founder and producing artistic director of the Lionheart Theatre Company.
The play has been a holiday favorite long enough that one actor, Perry McWilliams has made a significant transition. He said, “This production is the first full-length play that I’ve directed. What makes it even more special is that I played Matthew Spencer when I was younger in the first production of ‘The Homecoming’ that Lionheart produced. It’s a real full-circle moment for me, and I’ve enjoyed working with this talented cast and crew to bring this story to life on stage.”
This year’s complete cast is: Ray Reboulet, Tina Barnhill, Calvin Bernardo, Corey Bossom, Logan Satterfield, Derek Davis, Ana Flor Reboulet, Philip Saad, Erin Cook, Wells Murray, Joe McLaughlin, Debbie McLaughlin, Geoffrey Goff, Sarah Fletcher, Drew Crecente, Jim Dexter, Colton Combs, Landrea Murray, Isabella Reeves, Emily Reeves, Hannah Reeves, Joanna Brooks, and Jamie Goss.
Due to the play’s popularity, Lionheart urges people to purchase their tickets soon. Lionheart also continues its delightful tradition of serving a complimentary dessert during intermission.
Visit www.lionhearttheatre.org for more information.
