Lionheart Theatre is roaring back from the “COVID Era” with summer camps for young ones and an exciting theatrical Youth Festival.
Theater camps are being produced to include young thespians ages 5 through 7 in one group and ages 8 through 12 in another group. The second week of this exciting event for both age groups take place June 14-18 and there is still space available.
The second event is titled “Once Upon a Time at Lionheart Youth Festival” which will occur July 15-18.. The performance features a collection of “Fractured Fairy Tales” by J.M. Wolf. This festival is completely produced and performed by kids, teens, and college students. Tickets are on sale at lionhearttheatrereservations@yahoo.com.
Camps and shows all occur at Lionheart Theatre located at 10 College Street in Norcross.
Week No. 2 at Lionheart’s Summer Drama Camps will include such activities as improv, stage combat, musical performance, Shakespeare, fairy tales and Dr. Seuss. Ages 5-7 can enjoy “Young Stars: Dr. Seuss” from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. each day, learning basic performance skills while creating sets and costumes through arts and crafts activities.
Ages 8-12 can challenge themselves with “Stage Combat for Beginners” from noon to 1:30 p.m. each day. Using foam swords, young performers will learn fight choreography basics. Also available is “Shakespeare 101” Performance Camp. Campers will learn famous scenes and monologues culminating in a showcase performance on June 18. This camp also includes an Elizabethan-style Madrigal class.
Dr. Seuss, Stage Combat and Shakespeare 101 are all separate camps which cost separately. Go to www.lionhearttheatre.org/childrens-theatre/ for information.
These camps are being taught by local Atlanta teaching artists Adam King and Gabi Anderson who both work at the Atlanta Shakespeare Company.
“Once Upon a Time at Lionheart” Youth Festival will be presented July 15-18. This performance has been prepared completely by young artists from directing to props, sets, lights, and sound. Actors are ages 6 and up. The tech crew is in high school. Youth directors range in ages from middle to college students.
The show is appropriate for all ages and makes a great family event. Tickets are $12 which includes lemonade and cookies with the cast after the show each day.
Show times are: July 15-16 at 7:30 p.m.; July 17 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; July 18 at 2 p.m.
Camps and performances for kids at Lionheart resemble a large extended family. Lionheart spokesperson Brandi Kilgore said:“Several of our youth directors, youth crew and youth performers have grown up at Lionheart. As younger artists they attended our summer drama camps and participated in our productions. Some have gone on to study theatre in college. We’ve watched these kids ‘grow up’ and grow into theatre artists – it’s a joy to watch them.”
For more information visit www.lionhearttheatre.org
