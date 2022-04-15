A warm post-COVID spring has the Gwinnett arts community opening their doors, inviting the public to enjoy activities for young and old alike.
Norcross Gallery features a new exhibition titled “Floral Fantasia.” The Aurora Theatre offers numerous diversions including such children’s events as “The Reptile Wrangler,” “Circus Fanta-Sea” and “Jedi Training.”
The works of five artists are on display now at Norcross Gallery, located at 116 Carlyle Street in Norcross. The exhibition runs through May 7. There will be a reception, free and open to the public, on April 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Artists selected for “Floral Fantasia” are Lucy Brady, Barbara Fraher, Jeannie Fortin, Chitra Ramanathan, and Kathy de Cano.
The nonprofit Norcross Gallery also announces many new and exciting events for spring and summer, including painting and drawing classes. A workshop by nationally known artist Daryl Urig is planned for July. Specific dates and times will be announced.
Gallery hours are Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A lively line-up of events for children will fill the Aurora Theatre this Spring and Summer. An event with the intriguing title of “The Reptile Wrangler” happens on April 30 at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Ken Panse has been “wrangling” reptiles for over 20 years, and he “loves all the amazing things Mother Nature has offer.” Children will be fascinated by his creepy, crawly, slithering beasts in this interactive experience. Tickets are $7 per person, and the event will be held in the Metro Waterproofing Mainstage Theatre.
The following Saturday a “pirate ringmaster” named Captain Tater Tot leads kids on an aquatic puppet adventure titled “Circus Fanta-Sea.” The puppets are made from recycled, repurposed plastic bottles. Kids and their adults will enjoy Octavia, the tap-dancing octopus, Cecilia the unicycling seahorse, and Stella the starfish on the high wire. Tickets are $7. The show is in the Meto Waterproofing Mainstage Theatre.
“Rhythm in Motion” will transport children to the villages of West Africa as Manga African Dance is presented on May 14 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Performed to the pulsating sounds of Sunu, this ceremonial music is played by the Malinke people of Guinea and Mali during traditional festivals.
Tickets again are $7, and the shows are in the Metro Waterproofing Mainstage Theatre.
April the 26 offers a different locale for visitors: the entire Lawrenceville Arts Center. A One Day Sale from noon to 11:59 p.m. and an Open House from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. are free to visitors. Tour the facilities, sample theatre games, and meet teaching artists.
May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., children in grades sixth through eighth have the opportunity to experience Star-Wars themed theatre games and learn a Jedi Masters’ memorization technique, the “Jedi Code.” The cost for this experience is $35. Call the box office for this event’s location.
For tickets online visit www.auroratheatre.com or call the Box Office at 678-226-6222.
