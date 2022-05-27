Norcross Gallery has been presenting a series of Spotlight Shows over the past months placing the work of a few member artists in each “Spotlight.”
“As We See It” is on view through June 18. Participating artists are Beth Arnold, Joyce English, Micah Goguen, Gail Lenahan, Michael MacManus and Adrienne Zinn.
Norcross Gallery and Studios might be remembered as “Kudzu Art Zone” by arts patrons in Gwinnett and beyond. Now, approximately 50 volunteer member artists focus on supporting and advancing local art and other artists throughout the community.
“As We See It” selected artist Michael MacManus, who specializes in portraits, is representative of those remarkable artists who paint for pleasure and relaxation while carrying on a busy professional life.
Although MacManus’ work is painted for his family and friends and his works are not for sale, one special piece does come with a price, and it has been created for the benefit of a special cause. MacManus’ portrait of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is being offered for sale at $500 which will be donated to the Ukraine.
MacManus’ contribution to “As We See It” is titled “Mountain Flowers.” He was inspired visually during a hike he took to Arabia Mountain in DeKalb County.
Beth Arnold’s paintings reflect her long career in teaching. She now paints for pleasure and draws from multiple sources, such as landscapes, from her travels, and flowers from her additional hobby of gardening.
Joyce English has been a longtime member of Norcross Gallery. She paints from a number of inspirations. For example, her work “The Turquoise Door” was inspired by a trip to Sicily, the bright door standing out among the more subtle tones of surrounding buildings.
Micah Goguen was taught art in classes at the gallery and now teaches workshops throughout the Southeast. His mixed media works, many of them portraits such as the exhibit’s “Faintly Remembered,” are multi-layered, utilizing techniques of drawing, pastels, and watercolor.
Gail Lenahan works in fabric collages, adding elements such as beads and twine to her whimsical paintings of fish and animals. Her exhibited work in this show is titled “Fantasy Bluegill #2.”
Adrienne Zinn’s love of travel shows in her work. Her painting in the exhibition is titled “Clay Pots.” It was inspired by visits to street markets in Jaipur, India. She has traveled in such exotic places as Zanzibar, Tanzania, India, and Antarctica.
Norcross Gallery and Studios, a 501C3 nonprofit organization, holds seven member-only exhibitions annually, allowing artists to share their work. In 2013, Norcross Gallery & Studios held its first annual Open Juried Exhibition, with entry available to all artists in the state of Georgia. Norcross Gallery & Studios exhibitions and receptions are always free and accessible to the general public.
The Norcross Gallery and Studios is located at 116 Carlyle Street in Norcross. Hours open to the public are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit the web site at www.norcrossgalleryandstudios.org or call 770-840-9844.
