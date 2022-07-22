There is one more week to enjoy the lovely images now on display at Norcross Gallery and Studios. The show features six selected member artists, and it is an eclectic, exciting display of talent in various media.
“Summer Bursts with Fine Art” opened on June 23 and has been extended through July 30.
Highlights of the exhibition include paintings, a collage, abstract and impressionist landscapes, and a poured bronze sculpture among other works.
Artist Kathy Collins’ painting, “Water Lilies” was inspired by a sight upon leaving a motel on her way to paint at Cumberland Island. Wedged between the parking lot and the back of a service station was a little pond filled with water lilies — a small touch of beauty breaking through the urban scene.
Diane Houle describes her work’s fascinating origins, saying, “This abstract collage started with colorful cuttings from prior watercolor paintings, which I laid out and started to create and connect with ink markings. The look then was of seven different windows. I continued to lay out pieces and markings with the goal to keep the eye moving which might allow for different interpretations of its messages, and I named it as it is.” The name is, appropriately, “Each Day Comes with Its Own Surprise.”
“The world always seems brighter when you have just made something that wasn’t there before.” This quote by Neil Gaiman is echoed by artist Susana Walker.
She has worked recently on abstract landscapes in oil on paper, creating landscapes with simple forms and bright colors. The result is her sunshiny piece titled “Abstract VII.”
Laurenthia Mesh uses the soft grays of Impressionism that diffuse and enhance the light in her painting, “Apres Monet.” It is a scene of spring blossoms and a man with his boat at dawn.
Mythological themes are evident in “Dream Leaves” by outstanding portraitist, figurative artist, and inspiring instructor Anne Emerson Hall. It is based on the tale of Apollo’s pursuit of Daphne, who had vowed to remain a virgin. At her appeal, Zeus turned her into a laurel tree.
Larry Hall is an active artist and board member of Norcross Gallery. A member of the Portrait Society, he is also a former participant in the Atlanta Artists Club and a volunteer for Atlanta’s outstanding Plein Air event, the Olmstead. He has a unique work in the exhibit, “Calianis I”, a poured bronze sculpture.
Norcross Gallery is offering a Figure Study Sketch group each Tuesday that has been successful and rewarding for participants. Adult models will be on hand for the remaining sessions, continuing through August. Artists may come to one session or to the remainder of the series. This is a great learning experience and practice for advanced artists. Contact Anne Emerson Hall for information at annehallstudio@yahoo.com.
Norcross Gallery and Studios, located at 116 Carlyle Street in downtown Norcross, is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.norcrossgalleryandstudios.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.