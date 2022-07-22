There is one more week to enjoy the lovely images now on display at Norcross Gallery and Studios. The show features six selected member artists, and it is an eclectic, exciting display of talent in various media.

“Summer Bursts with Fine Art” opened on June 23 and has been extended through July 30.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

