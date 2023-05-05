Anne Hall's Aspire.JPG

Artist Anne Emerson Hall’s “Kristen: A Trilogy” consists of three portraits of a young artist and model. Pictured is one of the 3 paintings, titled “Aspire.”

 Special Photo

“The Beatles heralded spring with their song ‘Here Comes the Sun,’” Norcross Gallery artist Lucy Brady said. “Norcross Gallery and Studios celebrates the season with fresh, new art in our exhibition titled ‘Georgia Spring.’”

Five artists are featured in this exhibition which opened April 30 and will be open to the public through May 27.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.