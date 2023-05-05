“The Beatles heralded spring with their song ‘Here Comes the Sun,’” Norcross Gallery artist Lucy Brady said. “Norcross Gallery and Studios celebrates the season with fresh, new art in our exhibition titled ‘Georgia Spring.’”
Five artists are featured in this exhibition which opened April 30 and will be open to the public through May 27.
Anne Emerson Hall is featured in “Georgia Spring” with a trilogy of large, expressive portraits that have intriguing stories behind them. The model for all three paintings is herself a talented artist.
Hall said, “The overall name of the paintings on view in the current exhibition is ‘Kristen, A Trilogy.’ This trilogy came about during a year and a half that I shared the studio of Eddi Fleming in Croton-on-Hudson in New York. We forged a collaboration with Kristin Costa, a recent graduate of Pratt Institute. She was working to launch her own career in fashion design, and modeling for us helped support her efforts.”
“There are three significant objects in the paintings that came from Costa’s hands,” Hall continued. “These are the bird mask that she fashioned from wire and duct tape; the bird wings which she learned to make interning with a theatrical costume company; and the corsets, which she made and sold at Renaissance Fairs. Each of these inspired different reveries on the experiences of a young woman in the Spring of her life — aspiring to reach the heights, hoping she’s ready to launch.”
Another artist, Jean Baldwin, created “Bellingrath Gardens” which clearly shows her love of flowers.
Photographer William Grewe Mullins includes a nostalgic photo titled “Change in the Cushions” which he took behind an abandoned house. He says, “The decay of the couch itself covered with decaying leaves from nearby trees just appealed to me graphically.”
Kathy Collins, a long-time member of Norcross Gallery, chose a subject close at hand with her “Gallery Garden,” a plein air painting of the environment just outside the Gallery entrance.
Lucy Brady included a large acrylic painting of Cumberland Island. She said, “The painting is from a magical trip to Cumberland Island where we sailed and spent a few days enjoying it’s wild, unspoiled beauty.”
Other arts activities abound at Norcross Gallery.
Hall said, “We are offering a full slate of classes, open studio, figure study and critique sessions every quarter. One of our exciting offerings is a three-day workshop July 14-16 with award-winning landscape painter Bill Davidson.
“We are also excited to invite everyone in Norcross to ‘participate in Norcross’ with ‘Life through the Lens’ or ‘La Vida atraves del lente,’” says Hall.
“The event involves everyone in Norcross (taking) pictures of the city on July 3-4. Accepted entries will be exhibited throughout Norcross from Sept. 14 to Oct. 21. Ten entries will be selected to be featured at the Gallery.”
