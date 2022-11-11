Anne Hall.JPG

Anne Hall’s painting “Another Journey Around the Sun” is one of 140 pieces of art in Norcross Gallery and Studio’s annual “Norcross Squared” exhibition and silent auction, open now through Dec. 3.

 Special Photo

“Norcross Squares” is the annual fundraising event held by Norcross Gallery and Studios which welcomes the public to support arts outreach programming for the community.

Open now through Dec. 3, the exhibition features both a gallery showing and a silent auction of 140 works of art, square in shape, which include paintings, ceramics, and a handcrafted console table hand painted by artist Anne Labaire.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

Tags