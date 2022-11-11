“Norcross Squares” is the annual fundraising event held by Norcross Gallery and Studios which welcomes the public to support arts outreach programming for the community.
Open now through Dec. 3, the exhibition features both a gallery showing and a silent auction of 140 works of art, square in shape, which include paintings, ceramics, and a handcrafted console table hand painted by artist Anne Labaire.
The public is invited to enjoy the fun of a silent auction as they try to outbid others for the piece of art they want to take home. The event hopes to raise $10,000 for Norcross Gallery and Studios’ outreach programs.
This year, Norcross Gallery hopes to use funding raised by this show to include an exhibition of work by high school students, a summer program for talented teens, and a citywide photography competition titled “A Day in the Life of Norcross” with multiple displays.
One of the participating artists for “Norcross Squares,” Anne Emerson Hall, is enthusiastic about this event.
“It’s an extension of the long-running ‘12 x 12’ fundraiser the Gallery has put on for years,” Hall said. “This year’s entries are all square in sizes from 6 inches x 6 inches, to 36 inches x 36 inches.”
Hall’s entry is titled “Another Journey Around the Sun.”
“It is an example of my fascination with color.”
“The magnificent variety of artworks on display in ’Norcross Squares’ ensures that every visitor is destined to find a piece that will delight their eyes and enrich their surroundings. Our artists have created these original works of art, and donated 50 percent of the proceeds to our fundraising efforts. We are offering them in a silent auction, and the artists set the price for the opening bid and for outright purchase, or ‘Cash and Carry,’” Hall said.
Creating visual art runs in the family. Anne’s husband Larry Hall is also one of Norcross Gallery and Studios’ members.
“He has made it to the top of the list for the next studio that becomes available,” Hall said. “They are much coveted.”
“We were both struck by the professionalism of the members and the quality of the premises, with the front gallery, back studio, and the 8 private studios,” Hall said.
“Norcross Gallery & Studios is a growing art destination in Norcross, providing classes, workshops and opportunities for artists to participate in open studio sessions,” Norcross Gallery representative Lucy Brady said. “New exhibitions every 6-8 weeks open with receptions that are social occasions to meet the artists and friends, while enjoying art, food and wine. In addition to the light, spacious galleries in the front and back, the location boasts studios for 8 working artists on the premises.”
Norcross Gallery & Studios is located at 116 Carlyle Street in historic downtown Norcross, just around the corner from the shops and restaurants on South Peachtree Street. Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment at ngstudios116@gmail.com.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
