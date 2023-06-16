Larry's Flower.jpg

Artist Larry Hall’s “Wildwood Apercu” is among the pieces of artwork featured in Norcross Gallery and Studio’s “Pigments of the Imagination” exhibition on view through July.

 Special Photo

Norcross Gallery and Studios, once known as Kudzu Art Gallery, is flourishing in scope with new summer programming.

Upcoming months will see a new Member’s Juried Show, a city-wide photography competition, open studio availability, and a collaboration with the Norcross Branch of the Gwinnett Public Library System.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

