Like many other Gwinnett nonprofit organizations, Norcross Gallery and Studios endured a COVID-caused cancellation of all events beginning in the Spring of 2020. Now the non-profit arts organization announces a year full of member exhibitions and other potential activities.
Paying attention to COVID protocol, the arts are reawakening across Gwinnett. Kathy Kitz, president of Norcross Gallery and Studios, is enthusiastic about launching a new schedule of its popular “Spotlight” member exhibitions and hoping to reawaken the popular “12 x 12” exhibition during the holiday season.
Another piece of good news is that all eight of the nonprofit’s studios are filled with individual working artists.
Norcross Gallery and Studios is located at 116 Carlyle Street, in a 3,200 square foot building in downtown Norcross. It was recently called Kudzu Art Zone. The name was changed back to the original Norcross Gallery and Studios as it was known since opening in 2006.
Three planned “Spotlight” exhibitions will showcase the work of the organization’s members.
The first “Spotlight” exhibition will open May 10 and run through July 3. There will be a reception June 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Outside tables will be available for those who feel most comfortable in the fresh air. (Find the organization’s COVID guidelines on its website: www.norcrossgalleryandstudios.org)
The second “Spotlight” will be from July 5 through Aug. 26. The third event will happen Aug. 30 through Oct. 21.
Once the first “Spotlight” show opens, gallery hours are planned to be Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
“The number of pieces in each show will depend on the size of the individual works within our square footage,” Kitz said. “There might be 30 pieces. Next year we hope to open our ‘Spotlight’ exhibitions up to more than our membership. It would be wonderful to have some young people represented.”
The artists with work in this first “Spotlight” are: Larry Hall, Anne Hall, Kathy Collins, Patty Grew-Mullins, Lynda Ellis, Ujjagar Singh Wassan, Laurenthia Meah, and Cynthia Corbin.
The “12 x 12” exhibition has been a popular fundraiser for the organization in the past. The name derives from the fact that each piece presented is 12” x 12” in size.
“It will probably be held during the month of November and end the 1st weekend of December,” Kitz said. “We hope to have a big reception. Artists who are interested in participating in 12” x 12” can contact me through the website.”
Although “12 x 12” and other methods of raising money through sales and classes have been of financial help in the past, membership is the organization’s major means of support. Membership dipped last year due to COVID, but Kitz is hopeful about increasing membership this year.
Membership is $75, and those interested in joining the group can sign up online.
“Teachers are $50 per year, and students are $30,” Kitz said.
For more information, visit www.norcrossgalleryandstudios.org
