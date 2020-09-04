Suwanee has always been a hub of arts activity in Gwinnett, and now its North Gwinnett Arts Association is emerging from the pandemic sporting a new name.
“The North Gwinnett Arts Association is evolving. Moving forward as the Suwanee Arts Center, we will continue connecting our public to local artists,” the organization’s director, Aggie Nivilinszky, said. “Over the next few weeks, we will begin sharing online exhibitions, outdoor painting classes, great gift ideas for the holidays, and fun events for 2021.”
More good news: The Suwanee Arts Center is open to the public again. Masks are required, but visitors are welcomed Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is located at 3930 Charleston Market Street, B6, in Suwanee.
The first event taking place under the new name and hours will be the Photography Exhibit 2020. Running from Sept. 18 through Oct. 23, the exhibition will offer the juried work of 13 photographers. Although the center now welcomes visitors, the exhibition’s opening reception will be online.
“We will have a virtual opening reception with the juror on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. to talk about each piece in the exhibit, and hear the artists talk about their work,” Nivilinszky said. “Then we will announce the winners: first, second and third place will be awarded along with an honorable mention.”
The juror for the event is Judith Pishnery, a Georgia-based photographer and graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design. She is also the Executive Director of the Atlanta Photography Group.
“Ready to hang” prints from the exhibition will be available for sale at the gallery and online.
On view at the same time will be the work of featured artist Chris Anderson.
“One of the perks of being a member of the Suwanee Arts Center is having the opportunity to be chosen to showcase your artwork as our featured artist of the month,” Nivilinszky said. “Come meet Chris Anderson, photographer, whose works can be viewed in the art center from Sept. 18 through Oct. 23.”
“Chris is a cool guy who has traveled around the world. He has photos to share,” Nivilinszky said.
The newly named Suwanee Arts Center evolved from the North Gwinnett Arts Association. The NGAA began 10 years ago.
Said Nivilinszky: “Over the years, we have always strived to be meaningful, inclusive and community focused. Many artists and volunteers have helped to shape the arts scene in Suwanee, and to them, we say a heartfelt ‘thank you.’”
Photographers included in the Photography Exhibit 2020 include: Artemus Blue, Brad Burgess, Keith Cosney, Grover Crawford, David Douglas, Bryan Galgano, Yogesh Goswami, Janet Paszkowski, Hunter Probst, Howard Ramey, Robert Richardson, Chritopher Swafford, and Susanne Thompson.
For more information, call 678-878-2818 or email info@suwaneeartscenter.org.
