“I love being part of this hilarious show that puts the ‘fun’ in ‘dysfunctional,’”actor Rebecca Knoff said. “Who doesn’t enjoy being part of a wonderful comedy, especially during the holidays?”
Knoff portrays the character of Rhonda Lynn Lampley in New Dawn Theatre’s seasonal offering titled “Christmas Belles.”
The play was written by a trio of humorous theater folks: Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. The show will be performed at the New Dawn Theatre located at 3650-A Satellite Blvd. in Duluth. Shows will be Dec. 13, 14, 20, 21 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 678-508-9846. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors. The show contains some adult humor, but it is suitable for viewing by the entire family.
The play is a Southern comedy about a church Christmas pageant that spins hilariously out of control. Set in the fictional Texas town of Fayro, “Belles” is the second play that the trio of authors have written together.
Co-author Jamie Wooten said, “Jessie, Nick and I are thrilled to have our comedy ‘Christmas Belles’ playing on the stage of New Dawn Theater Company. ‘Belles’ was the second play we wrote, and it has a very special place in our hearts. We know we are in wonderful hands with New Dawn Theater Company, and that their audiences are in for a treat that will have them laughing out loud through the holidays.”
“I’m so happy that I chose this play to present in December because it is hugely funny and irreverent, but still has the down-to-earth southern charm that audiences love,” director Rick Thompson said. “Judging by the smiles and laughter of our opening weekend audience, I anticipate a very successful run and many cheerful patrons. I thank my amazing cast and crew for making this show better than I could have imagined.”
For the actors, the play presents an artistic test. Actor Colton Combs, who plays the character Justin Waverly, said, “The biggest challenge in staging a show like ‘Christmas Belles’ is finding and working in the middle ground between ‘character’ and ‘caricature.’ It’s so enjoyable working with a cast that has found that happy medium, and as a result, we have presented an incredibly funny and entertaining show for all audiences.”
Peggy Marx, who plays Patsy Price, said, “I am just delighted to return to New Dawn Theater after having done six shows here over the last few years. It’s just been great working with Rick for the first time as my director. The cast is amazing, and I am honored to share the stage with them all.”
Other cast members include Launa Kowalski, Addie Tavormina, Darci Wells, Martin Gravely, Carlene Archer, R. Chandler Bragg, Cat Rondeau, and Dusty Britt.
For more information, visit the website at www.newdawntheatercompany.com or call 678-887-5015.