November will be a very busy time for New Dawn Theatre, and the month begins with an unusual type of presentation. “Connections” pairs the Grammy nominated recording duo of Sheri and Bill Eppright with New Dawn’s own actors in short plays between songs.
“Connections” will be performed on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. New Dawn is located at 3650-A Satellite Boulevard in Duluth. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling 678-508-9846.
“In between performances of songs from the Eppright’s latest CD, actors will perform in short plays that speak to the ‘connections’ theme,” Rick Thompson, president and artistic director of New Dawn said. “All the plays revolve around the serendipity of strangers meeting for the first time, their initial attraction and conflicts, and how chance encounters may lead to unexpected results.”
Actors in the plays include Andrew Percher, Quortney Billups, Cat Rondeau, Brandy Carlton and Jeremy King.
“Connections” is the fourth album from local folk pop duo Sheri and Bill Eppright. They have been performing and entertaining audiences since 2012 with their medleys of folk and classic soft rock, plus their own original songs of life and love. Their albums of original music are distributed worldwide and through Canadian-American Records for radio airplay. Sheri Eppright is the songwriter of the duo.
“Bill and I are definitely excited about our upcoming show ‘Connections’ and showcasing our new album,” said Sherry Eppright. “The songs we chose for this album represent a variety of connections we have individually experienced, together with others and with each other.”
Husband Bill Eppright said, “Using music to connect with others inspires us, seems like a calling, and is our favorite way to connect with our community. With this production of ‘Connections,’ audiences get a double dose of entertainment, using the combined creativity of the New Dawn Theater cast and the music, harmony and personal touch of ‘Sheri & Bill.’”
In addition to “Connections,” New Dawn has a slate of entertainment currently running and filling the month of November.
“Frankenstein 1930” ends its production run with 3 performances Oct. 25, 26 and 27. Next, the Main Street Symphony presents a free concert on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
Christmas events begin with “It’s Christmas, Carol” Nov. 15 through the 17.
A “Shakespeare Scene-Off” will happen on Nov. 22. This show is an audience participation event presented by Gwinnett Classic Theatre.
Steve McKee will present his 2019 Christmas Concert on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Then, New Dawn closes out the year with its production of “Christmas Belles” on weekends from Dec. 6 through 22. Directed by Rick Thompson, this play will run at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
New Dawn’s lineup for 2020 includes Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” and “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.” More information can be found on their website at www.NewDawnTheatreCompany.com.