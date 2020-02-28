No acting experience? No problem!
If you are a teen thinking about a future in acting, but have never been onstage — fear not. New Dawn Theatre welcomes you anyway. Upcoming auditions also welcome adults looking for a theatrical experience.
New Dawn is winding up a successful production of “Barefoot in the Park” at its theatre located at 3650-A Satellite Bulevard in Duluth. There are performances on Feb. 28-29 at 8 p.m. and March 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be obtained at www.newdawntheatercompany.com
Opportunities for teens include plays to observe as an audience member and plays to act in as a participant.
“Real Pirates Don’t Wear Tiaras” is a production for teens and is acted by teens. The two-act, 70-minute show will be performed March 13-15 and March 20-22. The cast consists of 12 students from local high schools in this tongue in cheek tale of princes and princesses on a high seas adventure where they are pursued by the evil pirate Blacktooth.
“Young people will enjoy the zany humor and pirate action,” New Dawn spokesperson Rick Thompson said.
Aspiring teen thespians can hone their skills in anticipation of the August audition for New Dawn’s holiday show. The show title is yet to be determined, but it will include teens and children of all ages.
“It’s a great opportunity for home schooled students to become involved in the performing arts. Auditions are open to all, regardless of experience,” Thompson said.
Teens and adults can also audition for the main stage show “the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” which will be performed June 12-28.
Auditions for this classic tale by C.S. Lewis happen on April 5-6.
“This show contains many roles, and we hope to have a big turnout at the auditions,” Thompson said. “Again, no experience is required to audition.
Other upcoming shows at New Dawn Theatre include “Urinetown” on April 10-11, presented by Momentum Arts and “Afflicted: Daughters of Salem.”
“Salem” is the next main stage show. It will run for three weekends beginning April 17. The play explores the events leading up to the infamous Salem witch trials and the motivations behind the accusations.
In addition to introducing a new web site, New Dawn is also looking for new faces to be a part of its group. Part of their mission statement is “to build a community relationship within the county and surrounding areas that will allow people from all walks of life to discover their inner child and outward adult.”
New Dawn invites interested people from all walks of life to become a part of their theatrical family, from being an actor on stage to helping with the concession stand and more.
“Enthusiasm and willingness to learn new things are all that’s required to help out. New Dawn Theater values everyone who gives their time and talents,” Thompson said.
Especially teens!
For more information, visit www.newdawntheatercompany.com
