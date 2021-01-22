“I want to go somewhere! Anywhere!” said Gwinnett artist Mikki Dillon, a prolific and award-winning photographer and pastel painter.
She makes it sound as if she is sitting out the pandemic, not producing beautiful art.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Her boundless energy and artist’s eye find art everywhere, from water birds on a flooded marsh to mushrooms growing in her backyard. These subjects are either photographed or pastel painted. Many win exhibition awards.
The year 2020 started with Dillon’s usual busy exhibition and arts activities schedule including the Georgia Nature Photography Association Show and a Georgia Nature Photographers Association trek to Mill Creek.
Dillon also had two pieces in The Hudgens Center’s “Walk In Ansel Adams’ Footsteps” exhibition in February.
Then things began to get dicey. The Atlanta Pastel Society had their last meeting on March 4. After that, everything was either cancelled or “Zoomed.”
“I had three painting trips cancelled,” Dillon said.
Two trips, including her annual twice-a-year trip to Sapelo Island and an exciting trip to New Mexico’s Four Corners area, went off the books.
She spent April working for her church, St Edward’s Episcopal in Lawrenceville, on a project. This included developing a visual to help support a major outreach project. July picked up a little bit with an exhibition at the Bowen Center for Art in Dawsonville.
“September had a lot of rain, and I had mushrooms like I’ve never seen before. They were red, yellow and purple,” Dillon said.
Of course, she photographed them. She also had a photograph in the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s exhibition titled “Double Vision.”
In October, Dillon managed to persuade three of her painting friends to venture over to Folly Beach, S.C. A larger group has taken annual trips there for the past 31 years, staying together in a beach house and bonding over art and friendship. The house owner had previously discovered Dillon “painting a Sycamore tree in the parking lot of the Folly Beach Piggly Wiggly.”
They became friends.
“The house has an enormous dining room table,” Dillon said. “Because there were only four of us, we were able to safely sit very far apart.”
Dillon’s three amigos included Junko Ono Rothwell, Kay Ridge and Betty Loud.
Folly Beach has produced some of Dillon’s most recognizable works in the past, and this year was no exception.
Favorite painting and photography sites include a state park on the beach with wonderfully aesthetic sand dunes. Another spot is a boat launch offering a spectacular view of a marsh filled with curlews, egrets and big wood storks.
November and December were marked with art excursions to Stone Mountain and Gibbs Gardens. Although, Dillon says, “Most of November and December I baked. I make eight different kinds of Christmas cookies.”
2021 will hopefully allow Dillon to capture beauty in her backyard, on the beach, in Durango, Minn., or on top of a parking lot in Charleston where she loves to paint the architecture from a bird’s eye view.
You can enjoy Dillon’s work next at the Hudgens Center for the Arts’ annual “Walk in Ansel Adams’ Footsteps” in February.
