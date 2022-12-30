“One arts highlight of 2022 was the awarding of placement at the Paris Opera Ballet School for 10-year-old Lillian Sears, the first North American to be accepted into their 6 month audition class. Sears studied at the Atlanta Professional Dance Academy in Duluth.
The arts in Gwinnett made great strides in 2022 to return to the pre-COVID world, where more than one nonprofit was overjoyed to find their doors still open.
As a result, the vitality and pure joy of being back on stage or opening gallery doors was evident in the work art lovers could again absorb. Below are just a few of the highlights that made this writer smile in 2022. There were so many great performances, great exhibitions, great moments that it is hard to choose.
Spring was an exciting time for Gwinnett performing arts groups and audiences.
♦ Live Arts Theatre has been nurturing and growing talent for many years. In March, their efforts were enhanced when LAT Actor Rodney Johnson won Best Performer for his work in the play “Sea Wall” at both the Southeastern Theatre Conference and the Georgia Theatre Conference.
♦ The Aurora Theatre was the venue April 2-3 when Atlanta’s amazing “Dance Canvas” highlighted the work of seven emerging choreographers. Dance Canvas’ Founder and Director, Angela Harris, has a special relationship with the Aurora, having danced in a number of their productions over the years.
♦ Spring was also celebrated by the joining of two of the Southeast’s premiere Barber Shop Choruses. Gwinnett’s lauded Stone Mountain Chorus and Atlanta Harmony Celebration joined their voices together in a concert at Mountain Park’s United Methodist Church on May 21.
♦ Also in May, Duluth photographer Mary Buck traveled to Spain and returned with another treasure trove of images. Buck is known for her extraordinary photos of birds, whether taken in her own backyard or on the other side of the world.
Art Beat columns of summer and early fall seemed to be full of young, talented Gwinnett dancers finding success.
♦ Rachael Graham was once a featured performer at Gwinnett Ballet Theatre. Since this summer, she has sported a number of tiaras, dancing and singing as Disney Princesses on their Cruise Line in the Caribbean.
♦ Dreams came true for another ex-Gwinnett Ballet dancer. Runako Campbell is living the dream in New York City where she has performed in a variety of shows, commercials, and with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet.
♦ The Hudgens Center is one of Gwinnett’s treasured arts entities, and The Hudgens Prize is a great example of how philanthropy can lift emerging artists into the spotlight. This year’s winner is sculptor Olu Amoda who received the Prize with its $50,000 cash gift in October.
♦ “The Lion in Winter” was presented in early December by Lionheart Theatre, directed by Brandi Kilgore. Taking on such a renowned and powerful work is a true artistic test and certainly a highlight of Lionheart’s season.
As 2022 comes to a close, one more young artist is spreading wings and flying into her future.
♦ By the new year, 10-year-old Lillian Sears, who has trained at Duluth’s Atlanta Professional Dance Academy, will begin studying at the Paris Opera Ballet. She is the first North American to be accepted into the POB’s six-month audition program. Dreams do come true.
Here’s to 2023!
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
