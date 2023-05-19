Debra Ehrhardt.JPG

Jamaican born award-winning performing artist and story-teller Debra Ehrhardt will present her new play “Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree” at the Shiloh High School theater on May 28.

 Special Photo

“As a child in Jamaica, my friends and I would climb up in a mango tree, and I would tell stories,” said Jamaican native Debra Ehrhardt, an internationally known performing artist based in Los Angeles. “Sharing our stories is important, universal, no matter where you come from.”

Now Ehrhardt’s story-telling expertise will come to Gwinnett’s Shiloh High School as she spreads her philosophy of forgiveness and transformation.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

