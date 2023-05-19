“As a child in Jamaica, my friends and I would climb up in a mango tree, and I would tell stories,” said Jamaican native Debra Ehrhardt, an internationally known performing artist based in Los Angeles. “Sharing our stories is important, universal, no matter where you come from.”
Now Ehrhardt’s story-telling expertise will come to Gwinnett’s Shiloh High School as she spreads her philosophy of forgiveness and transformation.
“Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree” will be performed in Shiloh High School’s theater on May 28 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $37 and are available at www.eventbrite.com
Ehrhardt’s story is fascinating. A young Jamaican girl lives in a troubled home. She is rescued amid a political uprising by an American CIA agent, and comes to the United States.
She soon realizes her dreams of acting and storytelling by graduating from a New York City drama school. She is now an award-winning writer and performer based in Los Angeles.
“I went from sometimes sleeping on the floor to where I am now,” Ehrhardt said.
And, although she is not still sitting in a mango tree, she is still telling stories. Ehrhardt’s recent play “Jamaica Farewell” was optioned and produced by Rita Wilson (Tom Hank’s wife) and Gary Marshall, and it is currently optioned for film by Oscar-winning producer Jeremy Thomas.
Ehrhardt will not be alone on the stage at Shiloh High School. Actor Christopher Grossett will be performing along with the actress/storyteller.
“The play is best for audiences ages 16 and over,” Ehrhardt says. “I play all the female roles, and Christopher Grossett, who is a Jamaican character actor, performs all the male roles. The play has a universal theme relating to personal and family secrets. I want the audience to get out of their seats, figuratively speaking, and come along on this journey with me.”
Based on events in Ehrhardt’s early life, the play’s story involves the type of secrets that affect families.
“My father told me every day that he loved me,” she said. “But his behavior to his family was not loving, so the words ‘I love you’ scared me off in relationships. The play begins with my character being in love with a young man, played by Grossett, but as soon as he says ‘I Love You,’ my character is frightened away.”
“Parents do the best they can,” Ehrhardt said, “but they have their own personal narratives and issues. When they can change their own lives, they can open up conversations with others. When I found out the details of my father’s secret, I was able to forgive him.”
“Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree” is brought to Gwinnett by Mikey Sparkle Productions. This Atlanta-based promoter produces several Jamaican plays a year.
“Gwinnett County has a large Jamaican population, but this story has universal themes that are not limited to one group of people,” Ehrhardt said.
Shiloh High School is located at 4210 Shiloh Road in Snellville.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
