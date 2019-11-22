“I gave you a goal, and you met it,” said Atlanta Harmony Celebration! Director Kathy Stone. “I wish I had thought of that sooner.”
The group won fifth place out of 33 choruses at the Harmony Inc. International Convention and Contest in Sandusky, Ohio, held Nov. 6-10.
The group had much to celebrate. Not only did it take fifth place overall, it also received the “Montreal City Voices Tait Trophy” awarded to the chorus with the highest-ranking improvement from the previous year. On top of that, they were the first chorus to break the top 5 from Harmony Inc.’s ”Area 6” which comprises most of the Southeast. The chorus was also one of the smallest ones participating, with only 18 members.
Members were awarded their medals onstage, an honor for only the top placing groups.
“Our group is all about this feeling of family and keeping it ‘real,’” said AHC! spokesperson Kim Johnston.
This “keeping it real” attitude extended into the performance portion of the national convention when AHC! members made an important costume decision. Just before taking the stage for their “celebratory” performance after winning their fifth-place award, they decided to step out of their painful dressy shoes and take the stage in yoga socks.
Johnston said, “During our rehearsals, most chorus members are barefoot on the risers. Basically, we are less concerned about the superficial aspects of performing, like matching shoes and even hemlines. We perform for the passion, love, and rush it gives. We do it because it’s what we are meant to do.”
Because AHC! is also an organization that believes in the power of service, they have created a service project out of the “yoga sock phenomenon.”
“We have launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds to provide socks for the homeless,” says Johnston. AHC! invites anyone interested in helping to visit gf.me/u/wrnhgi.
The “yoga sock phenomenon” is an outgrowth of AHC!’s group personality and family feeling.
“We developed a mantra about ‘Holding the Rope’ which basically means that we have each other’s back,” Johnston said. “All members might not be able to give 100% all the time, but their sisters support them and are there when needed. It’s been a powerful force within our group.”
AHC!’s next public performances will be Dec. 7 from 9-11 a.m. at the “Christmas with Santa” event sponsored by the Stone Mountain Christian Ecumenical Ministry at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Stone Mountain. The group will also perform Dec. 14 at noon at the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth during the Festival of Trees.