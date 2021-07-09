What if all your dreams came true – for your best friend?
Live Arts Theatre’s new play considers this question as two characters deal with jealousy while trying to maintain their relationship.
Live Arts Theatre invites audiences to experience “The Four of Us” as a Zoom! presentation from July 16-25. The play will be available Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be obtained at boxoffice@liveartstheatre.org or by calling 678-615-8392.
An interesting aspect of the production will be the inclusion of film as well as live acting.
Artistic Director Becca Parker said, “Anyone who knows me knows that I am a theater person through and through, but I also enjoy trying new things and seeing how far I can push the envelope. Marrying film and theatre for this show has been an interesting challenge, and I have learned so much!”
“The Four of Us” follows Ben, whose first novel vaults him into literary stardom, and his friend David, a struggling playwright. David is thrilled by Ben’s success. But he is also crushed by it. From the dreams of aspiring youth to the realities of adulthood, this two-man comedy explores friendship and memory, the gap between hopes and realities, and the struggles between egos and the capacity to love.
“Jealousy can affect any relationship in so many ways,” Parker said. “I really enjoy seeing it play out in this piece. I think the audience will enjoy it as well.”
The play, produced by Blair Sanders, is also funny despite the themes being depicted.
“It’s hilarious,” Parker said. “You would think that a serious subject would stay serious, but this play is truly funny. I love that the characters are so real. Every time you think you know where it’s going, it changes, because people change.”
The role of Ben will be performed by Andre Eaton, Jr. The role of David will be portrayed by Santiago Vargas.
Actor Andre Eaton has specific reasons for enjoying his role.
“Since I was an English/creative Writing major in college, I’m kind of geeked that the play is about two writers,” he said. “I love that this show centers on a two-decade-long friendship. You get to watch the friendship evolve and change as the two friends change and evolve as people.”
Actor Santiago Vargas said: “I enjoy the dynamic between the 2 characters. They both have very different opinions about things. But as the show progresses, you see how their viewpoints influence each other. Also, it’s an interesting hybrid between stage theatre and film.”
Jeffrey Liu is the Creative Consultant/Sound Designer for the production.
“Thinking up creative ideas for the show and collaborating with the team to bring them to life was my favorite thing about the production,” he said. “Creative ideas may come from anywhere, so always be ready to record them when inspiration strikes.”
For more information about “The Four of Us,” visit www.liveartstheatre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.