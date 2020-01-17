It was Shakespeare’s first “blockbuster.”
“Titus Andronicus” is considered the Bard’s bloodiest and most violent work, and Live Arts Theatre is bringing it to audiences set in the present day.
Live Arts’ Artistic Director Becca Parker describes the play, “A contested election. A corrupt leader. People taking a stand along party lines, and a forgotten class of people simply trying to live through until the next election and survive.”
Proving that there is really nothing new under the sun when it comes to politics, “Titus” co-directors Andre Eaton and Becca Parker decided to treat this classic as seriously as possible but with a characteristic Live Arts twist. The play is set in modern-day Washington, D.C.
Said Parker, “In accordance with the season’s theme of ‘I Am Woman, Hear Me ROAR!’ many of the characters have also been reimagined as powerful women.”
“Titus Andronicus” will be performed in the Belfry Playhouse, which is downstairs at Norcross Presbyterian Church, located at 3324 Medlock Bridge Drive.
It will be performed Jan. 17 through Feb. 1 on weekends. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
There will be a special industry night performance Jan. 22 at 8 p.m.
“This production has been even more of a challenge than is typical for most Shakespeare productions,” Parker said. “Like Washington, D.C. itself, the set includes large floor to ceiling columns, a nearly full-size dumpster, and a working decorative fountain large enough for several actors to walk around inside.”
“This is a surprisingly tech-heavy show with media, elaborate sets and fabulous costumes.” actor Blair Sanders said. “Being able to see how all these pieces come together, along with the fantastic acting, has been a lot of fun. I’ve loved giving a hand to this production.”
Many of the unique effects created for this show by a multi-talented crew have never been seen before at Live Arts Theatre. Additionally, this play also features one of the theater’s largest casts with a credit list of nearly 20 different actors.
The cast includes Bob Winstead, Allen Cox, James Cogswell, Kelly Rhyne, Steven Medina, Sarah Palm, Katie Wickline, Santiago Vargas, Rodney Johnson, Heather R. Pharis, Jordan Hermitt, Barbara Allen, Grace Dent, Holly Berger, Jess Ford, Blair Sanders, Taylor Davidson and Gann Monroe.
“The show is unapologetically bloody.” said actor Gann Monroe. “Audiences should come see it because it’s another example of an old Shakespearean tale being timeless and universal.”
In fact, the show is suggested for audiences 18 and older.
“The production contains sexual content with violent and potentially distressing scenes,” Parker said.
“‘Titus’ is a portrait of human nature and begs the audience to consider the dangers of unchecked anger, unaddressed trauma and deep grief,” said actor Kelly Rhyne. “It asks the audience to face the timeless question, is violence necessary for justice?”
For tickets visit boxoffice@liveartstheatre.org or www.liveartstheatre.org/buy-tickets. For more information, visit www.liveartstheatre.org or call 678-615-8392.
