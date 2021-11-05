“It’s a Global Event,” said Becca Parker, Live Arts Theatre’s Artistic Director. “‘All Together Now’ is a global celebration of both musical theater and of people being together again. This is the first large scale show Live Arts has done in person ‘post-pandemic.’”
“All Together Now” is best explained by actor Gina Deaton who said: “This show is a ‘best of’ sampler bringing favorite moments from favorite musicals into one amazing showcase production.”
The musical theater “extravaganza” will be performed Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at McKendree United Methodist Church. McKendree UMC is located at 1570 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Lawrenceville.
Information about tickets can be found at www.liveartstheatre.org or by calling 678-615-8392.
The melodies that comprise the show are the products of 52 songwriters. Many familiar and well-loved composers’ names are included such as Alan Jay Lerner, Frederick Loewe, Stephen Sondheim, Tim Rice and many others.
The Live Arts show is directed by Michael Parker and Scott Piehler and produced by G.G. Getz and Rodney Johnson. The cast is made up of Becca Parker, Andre Eaton Jr, Jordan Hermitt, Blair Sanders, Jeffrey Liu, Marty Snowden, Barbara Macko, Justtyn Hutcheson, Lane Hunter, Dawn Davridge, Kelly Rhyne and some newcomers as well. Making their debut on the Live Arts Theatre stage are Gina Deaton, James Woods, Jordan Woods, Kathryn Gibbs, Mackenzie Abernathy, Jennifer Hutcheson, Beverly Harvey, and Joe Simpson.
Also featured are the McKendree UMC Adult Choir and the All Starz Performing Arts Academy.
This show is the first time after COVID-19 that Live Arts has been able to entertain audiences live on stage. Proceeds from this event go to a very good cause. Live Arts has been looking to expand their facilities, and money from tickets sales will go towards finding a new permanent location for this arts group that has brought live theatre to the area since 1993. Originally performing as County Seat Players, the name changed to Live Arts Theatre in 2010.
Parker said: “This show is really about bringing everyone together again to celebrate the past as we look toward a brighter future together. Audiences can look forward to a show that’s a whole lot of fun!”
With lots of favorite tunes from lots of favorite musicals, audiences should enjoy a toe-tapping good time.
Director Scott Piehler said: “It’s fun to pull these songs out of context and just relate to them as songs. ‘All Together Now’ isn’t a recital. It’s really telling a story of what we’ve been going through since March 2020. Filtered through that lens, the songs take on added meaning. As a director, it’s fun to add some staging that reflects this idea.”
“I am excited to sing on stage again and work with a lot of new people! This show is a great way to get out and support the arts in our local community,” said actor Mackenzie Abernathy.
