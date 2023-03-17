Pocatello cast.jpg

Live Arts Theatre’s “Pocatello” will be presented at the Pinckneyville Community Center March 17-29 on weekends. Cast members back row L-R: Keith Franklin, Rodney L. Johnson, Thomas Jenkins, Shaye Davis, Justtyn Hutcheson, Blair Sanders. Front row L-R: Le Titia Sloan, Andre Eaton Jr., and Lory Cox.

 Special Photo

Live Arts Theatre is one of Gwinnett’s most thought-provoking and tenacious theater companies, and although their next offering, “Pocatello,” is set in Idaho, audiences everywhere can relate to the play’s universal themes.

“’Pocatello’ is about community, family, and the places we associate with belonging,” said the play’s Director, Becca Parker. “I was drawn to this script because it explores the question ‘Why are our gathering places so essential to our sense of belonging to a community?’”

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

