Putting five women together in the same room wearing the same dress sounds like an opportunity for fashion mayhem, but in this case, it’s all for laughs.
Live Arts Theatre presents the comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” March 13-28, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The play is presented in the Belfrey Playhouse located downstairs in the Norcross Presbyterian Church at 3324 Medlock Bridge Rd. in Norcross. Tickets are available at boxoffice@liveartstheatre.org or by calling 678-615-8392.
The play, written by Alan Ball, does address mature themes, so it is a better experience for ages 16 and up. Also under advisement: the Belfrey Playhouse is a small venue which sells out quickly. Interested theatre-goers should purchase tickets soon.
“Who should come see it? Anyone who was ever a jealous bridesmaid,” costume designer Andrea Hermitt said.
During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tenn., estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women’s spirits.
Actor Jess Ford said, “Five hilarious and flawed women in five semi-ugly dresses. What more could you want?”
“Watching these women work off each other on stage is truly a delight. There are so many special little moments that I cannot wait for people to get to see,” director Rob Summerour said. “This story focuses on the experiences and struggles of women in society, so I definitely think the play will primarily speak to women, though men and non-binary individuals will certainly enjoy it too. Each of the characters is very different, and I think each member of the audience will find something relatable with at least one of the women.”
Parker, who is also assistant producer for the play, will certainly have her hands full when it premieres on March 13. She is also working with the Duluth High School Wildcat Theatre troop this semester.
On March 13, Parker will be playing in the pit for the Duluth High production of “Footloose,” which was directed by student director Isabelle Ponder and features more than 40 Duluth students, teachers and members of the community.
“Footloose” plays at Duluth High at 7 p.m. March 13-14. Tickets for “Footloose” are available at www.dhswc.booktix.com.
For more information about “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” visit www.liveartstheatre.org.
