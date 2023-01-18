Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 2.08.40 PM.png

Live Arts Theatre’s production of "American Son" runs Jan. 20-22 at the Pinkneyville Community Center. From left to right: Santiago Vargas, Le Titia Sloan, R. Chandler Bragg, and D. Norris. 

 Photo: Megan Lynch

“Producing ‘American Son’ is part of a season of site specific shows about moving forward in the face of adversity,” Live Arts Theatre’s Co-Artistic Director Becca Parker said.

If the name “American Son” is familiar, it was a 2019 movie directed by Kenny Leon and written by Christopher Demos-Brown. The movie was based on Demos-Brown’s play of the same name.

