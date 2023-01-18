“Producing ‘American Son’ is part of a season of site specific shows about moving forward in the face of adversity,” Live Arts Theatre’s Co-Artistic Director Becca Parker said.
If the name “American Son” is familiar, it was a 2019 movie directed by Kenny Leon and written by Christopher Demos-Brown. The movie was based on Demos-Brown’s play of the same name.
“This gripping drama will have its regional premiere of the play at Live Arts,” Parker said. “It has been more than three years in the works, and the cast and crew are excited to share it with local audiences."
“’American Son’ touches many avenues of life such as interracial relationships, being the product of an interracial relationship, and different levels of profiling by those in power as well as the public,” said Director Rodney Johnson, the newest member of the Live Arts Theatre Pro Company.
“It forces us to take a deeper look at ourselves as individuals and ask ourselves, ‘Have I ever been guilty? If so, now what?’
“This show really fits the season. It’s not just about highlighting an issue that affects a facet of our community, but about coming together as a community to determine what needs to happen in order for us to move forward together.”
The story centers around a bi-racial couple who must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident.
Because of the language which is described as “severe adult,” other adult topics and moderate violence, the play is recommended for audiences ages 16 and up.
The audience is also cautioned that the production contains racially charged language and an audio depiction of a shooting.
Leading the production are Le Titia Sloan as Kendra Ellis-Conner, the mother of the “American Son.” R. Chandler Bragg portrays Scott Conner, the father who is estranged from Kendra. The cast is completed by Santiago Vargas as Officer Paul Larkin and Live Arts Theatre Pro Company member D. Norris as Lieutenant Stokes.
The production opens on Friday and runs through Sunday. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday show begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
“American Son” will be performed at the Pinkneyville Community Center located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Berkeley Lake.
The film “American Son” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12, 2019 and was released on Netflix on Nov. 1, 2019. The film received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.
Next up for Live Arts Theatre after “American Son” will be the 2023 Reading Series from Jan. 30 through Feb. 9. Titled “A Collected History: Stories of Historical People, Places and Events,” there will be six readings by six different individuals.
The readings will take place downstairs at the Norcross Cultural Arts Center located at 10 College St. in Norcross.
