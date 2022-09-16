Live_Arts.jpeg

Live Arts Theatre was awarded a Georgia Council for the Arts Bridge Grant earlier this year. Shown at the presentation L-R: Live Arts Theatre’s Clara Rooks, Andre Eaton Jr., Becca Parker and Explore Gwinnett’s Executive Director Lisa Anders.

 Special Photo

Looking at Live Arts Theatre’s full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, theater-goers can marvel at this Gwinnett nonprofit’s post-pandemic resilience. A full slate of events is planned, helped along by a bridge grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts.

The grant will help secure venues for the theater group as they enter this ambitious season. Although the group doesn’t have a building of their own — yet — they can breathe easy knowing their “rent” will be covered.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

