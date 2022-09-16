Live Arts Theatre was awarded a Georgia Council for the Arts Bridge Grant earlier this year. Shown at the presentation L-R: Live Arts Theatre’s Clara Rooks, Andre Eaton Jr., Becca Parker and Explore Gwinnett’s Executive Director Lisa Anders.
Looking at Live Arts Theatre’s full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, theater-goers can marvel at this Gwinnett nonprofit’s post-pandemic resilience. A full slate of events is planned, helped along by a bridge grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts.
The grant will help secure venues for the theater group as they enter this ambitious season. Although the group doesn’t have a building of their own — yet — they can breathe easy knowing their “rent” will be covered.
“Our theme this year is ‘Moving Forward,’ and our motto is ‘Challenge Accepted,’” Artistic Director Becca Parker said.
With her husband Andre, Parker has helped Live Arts Theatre endure and also grow artistically throughout uncertain times.
A few years ago, the company lost its space when the Episcopal Church they used was sold. The 2020-21 season found them performing online due to COVID, and 2022 offered a variety of locations in the community.
Live Arts kicks off its 2022-23 Season Sept. 17 with a Monologue Competition at Pinkneyville Community Center. Anyone who wants to enter can come and compete. Monologues need to be 2 to 5 minutes each and can be on any subject. There are two age groups: Youth, which is age 11 to 17, and adult, which is 18 and older.
While the judges decide the winners, Live Arts actor Bill Pacer will give a special monologue depicting Benjamin Franklin.
Winners will represent Live Arts Theatre at the state competition in Kingsland in October. Admission to the event is by donation.
October will be a busy month. Notable events include an Oct. 8 performance with Momentum Arts and the Oct. 15 Georgia Theatre Conference Community Theatre Competition.
On Oct. 29, Live Arts Theatre joins forces with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation to present a Murder Mystery at the Historic Gwinnett Courthouse.
A possible production of “This Bitter Earth” is planned for November, and December will offer “Cookies and Carols,” with details to come.
“American Son,” a regional premiere, is planned for Jan. 20-22 at the Pinkneyville Community Center, with a special reading series event scheduled for February, details to be announced.
Another regional premiere, “Pocatello,” a “heartbreaking comedy,” is scheduled also at the Pinkneyville Community Center March 17-19.
Another one of Live Arts Theatre’s popular “Flipped” productions will happen July 14-16 when “Taming of the Shrew” is used as a basis for a comedy involving a beauty pageant and a “Kate” who is trying to “revolutionize the American Government.” This all-female cast of “The Taming” will “flip” Shakespeare on his head.
All these exciting premieres and performances are facilitated by the Georgia Council for the Arts Bridge Grant that Live Arts Theatre was awarded.
“We wrote the grant back in February,” Parker said. “This is a huge deal for us.”
Parker said that a great way to follow Live Arts Theatre is on their Facebook page. For more information, call 678-615-8392 or visit boxoffice@liveartstheatre.org for ticket information.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
