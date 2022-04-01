Two of Gwinnett’s nonprofit theatre organizations won honors in this year’s Southeastern Theatre Conference held in Memphis, Tenn. March 8-22.
Live Arts Theatre’s Rodney Johnson won “Best Performance in a Leading Role” for his work in the one-act play “Sea Wall.” He had been awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in the same play at the Georgia Theatre Conference (GTC) in October, an honor which led to his competing at the SETC 2022.
Momentum Arts, a nonprofit arts organization located in Snellville, attended the SETC also, performing its production of “Footloose: Youth Edition” which won multiple awards at GTC in October. At SETC, Momentum Arts was awarded the Outstanding Direction Award for this show, and troupe performers Cady Walls, James Wood, and William Eplett were recognized as Outstanding Actors.
Live Arts took five members to SETC 2022: Co-Artistic Directors Becca Parker and Andre Eaton, Jr., Rodney Johnson, Dawn Davridge and Jeffrey Liu. The experience had different meanings for each individual.
“I think the best part for me was getting to network with folks from all around our region, and to see what other theatres are up to,” Becca Parker said. “Winning was icing on the cake, with the main course being the opportunity for members of our community to represent Georgia and Gwinnett County so that many folks from our wider region could see the results of the fantastic arts scene we have here.”
Award winner Rodney Johnson said: “It was a rejuvenating experience that allowed me to reconnect with new and old theatre experiences that had been long forgotten because of what theatre has gone through over the past 2 years. I also had the opportunity to participate in well-instructed classes and see shows performed by very talented artists that will no doubt transform me into a better artist.”
“Momentum Arts offers inclusive and affordable programming, including theatre and dance classes for youth and fitness, and wellness programming for all ages,” said Maggie Walls, Momentum’s Founder, Artistic Director and instructor.
Young artists representing the organization’s pre-professional theatre troupe, M-PACTT, consist of performers ages 11-18. They have previously performed at multiple conferences, the Yellow Daisy Festival, Snellville Days, and Disney. Along with having their production adjudicated, these young performers participated in multiple workshops and were able to watch other performers and adjudications.
“SETC was an incredible learning experience,” says Cady Walls, one of the group’s captains and an award winner. “We are so lucky to have been selected to attend. I think we all came away with new skills and a commitment to improving our craft.”
Live Arts’ Parker said, “As for what’s next, we celebrate our successes and look ahead to next year. We plan to bring a new show to GTC this coming October. We’ll see where that one takes us.”
For information about Live Arts Theatre visit www.liveartstheatre.org.
For information about Momentum Theatre, contact Maggie Wells at 404-206-0225 or visit www.momentumatlanta.org
