“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” is a play sprinkled with references to the great Russian playwright Chekhov, fairy tales and voodoo dolls before it ends with a song by the Beatles.
It’s been a hit since 2012 when it premiered off Broadway, and then ran on Broadway beginning in 2013.
From Nov. 5-21, it will entertain Gwinnett area audiences as the Lionheart Theatre presents the comedy on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Lionheart is located at 10 College Street in Norcross.
“Spending a weekend with Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is the perfect combination of comedy, heartbreak, and the absurd. Their names may come from Chekov, but their issues are all American. The characters stayed with me from the first reading, and I resolved to bring them to the Lionheart stage,” director Myrna Feldman said.
The original actors from the Broadway premiere are famously familiar: Sigourney Weaver, Davide Hyde Pierce, and Christine Nielsen. The play was written by Cristopher Durang, and it won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2013.
Lionheart’s cast will consist of Michael Miller as Vanya, Peggy P. Marx as Sonia, Kathleen Seconder as Cassandra (the soothsayer of Greek tragedy,) Phyllis Giller as Masha, Jason Pulley as Spike (Masha’s “hunky” boyfriend,) and Emily Zart as Nina.
“We are excited to bring this Tony Award winning play to our audiences. Our comedies are always popular, and Director Myrna Feldman and her amazing cast have worked hard to bring this zany story of sibling rivalry to life on stage,” said Tanya Gilmer, founder and producing artistic director of the Lionheart Theatre Company.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students and the military. And, as Lionheart always likes to treat its audiences, complementary desserts are served during intermission.
This show is very popular, and Lionheart strongly suggests that interested theater-goers purchase their tickets in advance. The box office number is 770-597-6973.
There is much about the play that borrows from the great Russian playwright Chekhov. Names of characters, locations, and some themes would be familiar to someone who knew the work of Chekhov. However, the play is more adept at eliciting belly laughs than tears.
The play’s writer, Charles Durang, says “My play is not a Chekhov parody ... I take Chekhov scenes and characters and put them into a blender.”
The story surrounds a family of siblings whose parents had been theater enthusiasts and fans of Chekhov. Two of the adult children, Vanya and Sonia, are freed from taking care of their dying parents. They live on land in Bucks County, Penn., supported by a sister, Masha, who is an aging actress. She visits, bringing with her a dim-witted boy toy, Spike.
Costume parties, a secret play, threats and voodoo are part of the mix. A favorite Beatles song ends the show as all the siblings unite.
For more information, visit www.lionhearttheatre.org.
