Pooh Corner (002).jpg

Actors rehearse for “The House at Pooh Corner” which runs July 13-16 at Lionheart Theatre in Norcross.

 Photo: Lionheart Theatre

In 1928, author A. A. Milne published a book titled “House at Pooh Corner,” and children have been enraptured by the story and by artist E.H. Shepard’s illustrations ever since.

Lionheart Theatre in Norcross now brings the endearing story of Pooh and his friends to the stage from July 13-16. The play has been adapted from the Milne book by Bettye Knapp.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.