The award-winning play “Jeffrey” will be presented by Lionheart Theatre May 5-21. Cast members shown during rehearsal are, L-R: Ray Amell, Walker Davis, Barry West, Marla Krohn, and Lauren Terrell.

 Special Photo

When “Jeffrey” was first presented in New York City in 1992, Frank Rich of the New York Times reported that the show was “the funniest play of this season and maybe last season, too.”

Funny is not the first description one would imagine when presented with the themes of the play. The plot revolves around Jeffrey, a gay actor and waiter in New York City who has given up on love. His flamboyant friends haven’t given up on Jeffrey, however, and introduce him to the “man of his dreams,” who also happens to be HIV positive.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

