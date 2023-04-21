When “Jeffrey” was first presented in New York City in 1992, Frank Rich of the New York Times reported that the show was “the funniest play of this season and maybe last season, too.”
Funny is not the first description one would imagine when presented with the themes of the play. The plot revolves around Jeffrey, a gay actor and waiter in New York City who has given up on love. His flamboyant friends haven’t given up on Jeffrey, however, and introduce him to the “man of his dreams,” who also happens to be HIV positive.
Anyone who remembers the AIDS epidemic of the 1990s, the fear, loss and public hysteria that ran rampant for years, might not think a comedy could adequately describe those times. Against those odds, “Jeffrey,” written by Paul Rudnick, became an award-winning romantic comedy, where the quest for love and really fabulous clothes meet, and where unflagging humor prevails even when tragedy might be just around the corner.
“Jeffrey” will be performed from May 5-21 with shows on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Lionheart Theatre is located at 10 College Street in Norcross. Cast members are Ray Amell, Walker Davis, Gregory Nassif St. John, Gregory Fitzgerald, Allen Stone, Barry West, Greg Hirsch, Lauren Terrell, and Marla Krohn.
The show is recommended for patrons age 16 and older for mature themes and sexual content.
Lionheart Theatre is also known for its “special audience treat” during intermission: a complimentary dessert for everyone.
Director Scott King said: “I am very proud and grateful that Lionheart is bold enough to let this story be heard. The story is universal and is about love and loss, something we all risk and experience in various ways. This version just happens to be from the perspective of gay New York City in 1992.”
Lionheart’s Producing Artistic Director Tanya Gilmer had a few concerns at first.
“When Scott King, the director of ‘Jeffrey’ and Lionheart’s President of the Board of Directors, came to me requesting that he be able to direct ‘Jeffrey,’ I read the play. At first I was a little concerned about how our current audiences would react to the subject matter,” she said.
“That concern was short-lived when I realized that the larger community would embrace this subject matter as well as remember the times during the AIDS epidemic when we all lost friends and family. Having just come through the COVID-19 pandemic, we should understand feelings of loss and isolation while questioning how we navigate our lives. This comedy brings it front and center with a little bit of humor. ’Jeffrey’s’ messages are still relevant today.”
Director King sums up the sentiment the play represents saying, “Indeed, love is love.”
Tickets for “Jeffrey” are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students and the military. Due to the popularity of this show, Lionheart strongly recommends making reservations in advance by calling 404-919-4022 or visiting www.lionhearttheatre.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.