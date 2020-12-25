The Trent family find rehearsing for Lionheart Theatre’s production of “Orphans” to be an easy homebound experience. After all, they have been quarantined together for months.
Father Jackson C. and sons Jackson D. and Bridger are being directed by Christine each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
“We have transformed our living room into a 1980’s Philadelphia row house,” Christine Trent said. “Our dogs don’t know what to make of it!”
“Orphans,” set in North Philly, will run Jan. 8-17 on weekends. Thursday and Friday shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows will be at 2 p.m. All seats are $12, and tickets can be obtained by visiting www.lionhearttheatre.org. Lionheart Theatre is located at 61 College Street in Norcross.
The play’s storyline is conducive to being interpreted by brothers. Two grown, orphaned brothers live in a dilapidated row house. Deserted in childhood by an unfaithful father and the death of their mother, the eldest, Trent, is brutal and violent. He provides for younger brother Phillip by being a petty thief. Enter Harold, a father figure of sorts, but with a shady past.
“Lionheart’s Artistic Director Tanya Caldwell approached us and asked if we would be willing to do something as a family. We have essentially been quarantined together, so it seemed like a safe solution for a cast,” Christine Trent said.
“We started researching plays, and we quickly landed on ‘Orphans. It’s the perfect show for us: Two brothers and a father figure.”
The family has performed many times as a unit. Their first project together was ‘Littlest Shepherd’ in Latrobe, Penn. at Westmoreland Community College.
A two-year stint in Johns Creek led to participating in “Kid’s Quest” at Perimeter Church. Then it was on to Fort Worth, Texas.
“That’s when the theatre experience really boomed for the three Trent kids,” Christine Trent said. There is also a talented sister, Elaina.
Fortunately for Lionheart, the family returned to Atlanta where the entire family has been in many productions.
“Orphans” genre is definitely “Realism,” according to Christine Trent.
“I love the interaction between the brothers. It is well-written, engaging, and at times very amusing,” she said. “But honestly, it’s a powerful story about three men trying to find their way in the world, trying to figure out what’s truly important.”
The three actors have strong takes on their roles and on how being family has affected their work.
Bridger, the youngest, finds his father’s role in “Orphans” to be completely different from his role as a father figure in the play.
“’Orphans’ has a completely different connection than my relationship with my real father,” he said.
Oldest son Jackson D. says, “In real life, I am the older brother just like our roles in ‘Orphans.’ As the older one, there’s always some show of dominance. With the younger, there’s always that sense of admiration. That’s the biggest similarity.”
Father Jackson C. says, “I can’t wait for this play – it’s very special to me.”
