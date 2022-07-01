Lionheart Theatre’s description of its upcoming play says it better than anyone else could.
It goes like this:
“Well bust my buttons and bless my hide! Prince Bubba is throwing a barn dance to find a new bride! All the single fillies in town are just a-chomping at the bit, but would you know it? Out of nowhere comes Cinderelliemae. Her fairy God-Mamaw has ‘purtied’ her up so she can attend the dance! But what are those wily varmints, her step-mama and stepsisters up to in their snazzy El Camino? Join us for a yee-haw good time y’all!”
This family-friendly musical comedy, which will run the weekend of July 14-17, has come out of a 25-year hiatus. Creator and writer of the play, Scott Rousseau, has been an Atlanta theater artist since the 1980s. Rousseau has tweaked his masterpiece a bit to “empower” Cinderella and make her more relatable to current audiences.
“I wrote ‘Cinderelliemae’ 25 years ago, so it’s a real treat to see it back on stage at Lionheart,” Rousseau said. “When Lionheart expressed interest in reviving this production, I made some key updates to the script, including reshaping the character of Cinderelliemae into a modern, empowered young woman more in line with modern day sensibilities. This show appeals to all ages, and I hope you’ll have as much fun seeing the show as I did when writing it.”
Shows are July 14 at 7:30 p.m., July 15 at 7:30 p.m., July 16 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and July 17 at 2 p.m.
All tickets are $12, and the price includes lemonade and cookies with the cast after the show.
Tanya Gilmer, founder and producing artistic director of Lionheart Theatre Company, directed “Cinderelliemae” with Brooke Young as stage manager.
Gilmer said: “July is always a fun time at Lionheart due to our annual family-friendly summer production. It’s always a good time when we can bring together actors of all ages and produce a fun play like ‘Cinderelliemae’ for our audiences. If you’re looking for an exciting new take on ‘Cinderella,’ then don’t miss ‘Cinderelliemae!”
The cast consists of Lori Anderson as Fairy Godmother Mee-Maw, Zoe Robbins as Cinderelliemae and Paul Rackliffe as Prince Bubba. In addition, the cast includes Iris Rubin, Elianna Marie Ramos Rivera, Kessler Catterall, Ondie Daniel, Matthew Easter, Paul Rackliffe, Glory Hanna, Rebecca Rubin, Aiden Srull, Corey Bossom, and Grace Montague.
Lionheart Theatre is located at 10 College Street in Historic Norcross.
Tickets can be purchased at www.lionhearttheatre.org or by calling 404-919-4022. Because of the popularity of the show, Lionheart strongly recommends making reservations in advance.
For more information about Lionheart Theatre and its activities and productions, visit www.lionhearttheatre.org.
