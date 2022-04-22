The cast of “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” includes a face that most folks might place on Fox 5 Atlanta’s “Good Morning Atlanta” rather than on the stage of Norcross’ Lionheart Theatre.
But make no mistake, it is Paul Milliken playing a major role in the comedy where he will portray, conveniently, a television agent.
“A Bad Year for Tomatoes” is a comedy that Lionheart Artistic Director Tonya Gilmer describes as “a beloved Lionheart Classic.”
“We last produced this play in the early 2000’s,” Gilmer said. “It’s fun to revisit this comedy after all this time, and I know our audiences will love it.”
“Tomatoes” runs May 6-22 with shows on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
The play centers around Myra Marlowe, a famous actress fed up with the pressures of her acting career. She settles into a tiny New England hamlet to write her autobiography. There, she finds it easier to turn away offers pressed on her by her long-time agent. But dealing with her nosy, omnipresent neighbors is a different matter.
“It’s a ‘fish out of water’ story,” director Maria Krohn said.
Milliken knew as soon as he wrote the script that he wanted to play the role of Tom, the agent from Los Angeles who’s in love with Myra and “would marry her in a heartbeat if he could.”
“I knew I wanted to play Tom,” Milliken said. “He’s quick-witted and always ready with a one-liner, but also totally sincere. I felt like I understood this character and could bring him to life.”
Milliken is no stranger to Lionheart.
“I did quite a bit of stage acting when I was young, and then I went to college. I returned to it within the past five or six years, and all the credit goes to Lionheart Theatre,” he said. “I saw a play there and decided I would audition for the next one. It ended up being a production of ‘You Can’t Take It With You,” I was cast, and the rest is history.
“I’ve been involved with Lionheart ever since. I am so grateful for the friends I’ve made and the community of which I’ve become a part.”
Being in front of a camera and being on stage is very different, Milliken said.
“For me, acting on stage is completely unique. The immediate feedback from an audience is so exciting,” he said. “And it’s fun to bring a character to life. The best part of being live on stage is the collaborative aspect. You really have to work with your fellow actors and crew as one unit. When that happens, and you’re all operating at your highest level together, it’s the most amazing feeling.”
Cast members along with Milliken include Nancy Powell, Scott King, Nicole Griep, Anna Spencer, Debbie McLaughlin, and Adam Vann.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students and the military. Tickets can be purchased by calling 404-919-4022 or at www.lionhearttheatre.org.
