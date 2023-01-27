LH 10 Min-0367 Group Photo.jpg

Lionheart Theatre launched the 2023 Season with “10 Minute Play Festival” in January. The cast is pictured above. Lionheart continues its season with a combination of comedies, dramas and mysteries.

 Photo: Nancy Caldwell

“We have a great season coming up at Lionheart,” Tanya Gilmer, Lionheart’s Founder and Artistic Director said. “We are presenting a few classics and community theatre staples alongside producing a brand-new work in March.”

That new work, “Deli,” was written by local Atlanta playwright Diane Dexter, and the March show will be a world premiere.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

