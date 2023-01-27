“We have a great season coming up at Lionheart,” Tanya Gilmer, Lionheart’s Founder and Artistic Director said. “We are presenting a few classics and community theatre staples alongside producing a brand-new work in March.”
That new work, “Deli,” was written by local Atlanta playwright Diane Dexter, and the March show will be a world premiere.
Lionheart conducted a staged reading series in early 2022, and “Deli” was one of the works included. Now, it is a part of the 2023 Season, which began with a “10 Minute Play Community Festival” earlier in January. Lionheart hosted four other area community theatre companies in a celebration of mutual support.
“Deli” runs March 3-19.
What happens to a neighborhood institution when the neighborhood changes? It’s 1990; chain restaurants are cutting into their business, the customer base is shifting, and the younger generation sees opportunity elsewhere. At the heart of “Deli” is a decision we all face at one time or another: Hang on, adapt or let go?
May’s “Jeffrey” was a Broadway comedy hit. Jeffrey is a gay actor who decides to go celibate to escape health risks. Then, his “flamboyant friends” introduce him to the “man of his dreams.” This show is for older teens to adults. “Jeffrey” runs May 5-21.
The “July Family Show” is “House at Pooh Corner” from July 14-16. Classic characters Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Piglet fear that friend Christopher Robin (who might be sent away to school,) will leave his friends behind. So, it is generally agreed that they will all run away!
“Lend Me A Tenor” runs Sept. 8-24. Written by Ken Ludwig, this play was the winner of three Tony Awards. It is set in September of 1934 when the “World’s Greatest Tenor” is to appear at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company.
Unfortunately, he is mistakenly given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. Adjectives such as “madcap,” “screwball comedy,” and “teary-eyed with laughter,” all fit this popular play.
“Bewitching,” Lionheart’s spooky but family friendly collection of Halloween and horror themed short plays returns for another year of scares from Oct. 13-22.
“Deathtrap” — on stage Nov. 3-19 — is a play offering audiences twists, turns, devilish cleverness, and hilarious shocks. A successful writer of Broadway thrillers tries to overcome a dry spell until he “discovers” a perfect script written by a college student.
“The Last Night of Ballyhoo” was written by Atlanta playwright Alfred Uhry who also wrote “Driving Miss Daisy.” “Ballyhoo” is set in Atlanta in 1939 and tells the story of a Jewish family preparing for “Ballyhoo,” the social event of the season.
This play runs Dec. 7-17.
Purchase tickets at www.lionhearttheatre,org or call 404-919-4022. Tickets for individual shows are $18 for adults and $16 for students, seniors and the military. Another opportunity is the ability to purchase a ”Flex-Pass:” choose any 10 shows for $140.
Lionheart Theatre is located at 10 College Street in Norcross.
