Lionheart Theatre in Norcross hosted a staged reading of Diane Dexter’s play, “Deli,” in 2022. The experience affected the playwright in several ways.
“It’s always a little unnerving to hear your words read aloud,” she said.
Lionheart Theatre in Norcross hosted a staged reading of Diane Dexter’s play, “Deli,” in 2022. The experience affected the playwright in several ways.
“It’s always a little unnerving to hear your words read aloud,” she said.
Yet now that the play is scheduled for production at Lionheart from March 3-19, Dexter anticipates “seeing what this amazing cast brings to my characters.”
The journey of creation to presentation is an experience few get to travel, and the message “Deli” conveys is also a personal one.
Dexter grew up in a small Pennsylvania town where her family owned a drug store. She experienced firsthand how much hard work it takes to sustain a family business, and what a devastating effect the chain stores had when they opened their doors offering cheaper prices.
Owning a family business is very hard work. Is it worth it?
“You start thinking about the neighborhood kids you knew growing up. Would they be loyal to Starbucks and Pizza Hut and the dollar stores and not to local families? That’s where the idea for the play came from” Dexter said. “I’m also intrigued by the question of ‘When to let go.’ How do you make that decision?
“I’d been mulling this over for years, with the plot and the characters in my head. About eight years ago I took a playwriting class at the Alliance Theatre. That’s when I really starting moving forward with it.”
Lionheart’s founder and producing director Tanya Gilmer appreciated the craft and message of Dexter’s work.
“After presenting ‘Deli’ as a staged reading last year, I knew that I wanted to bring it to our main stage as a full production,” Gilmer said. “It’s an honor to present the world premiere of this play, and I know Lionheart audiences will connect with this story.”
The play itself takes place in 1990 and chain restaurants are cutting into the Davison family deli’s income. The customer base is shifting, and the younger generation of customers are exploring other eateries. What happens to a neighborhood institution when the neighborhood changes?
A few of the cast members from the 2022 staged reading auditioned for this March production of “Deli” and were cast. Dexter’s husband, Jim Dexter, is also in this cast.
Diane Dexter has not been involved in rehearsals thus far.
“My husband plays ‘Marty’ so I get dispatches from the theater three times a week,” Dexter said. “It sounds like it is going great, and the set looks amazing.”
Performances are scheduled March 3-19 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. There are also Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students and members of the military.
One of Lionheart’s most popular traditions will also be available during intermission when Lionheart will be offering theater-goers a complimentary dessert.
Tickets can be purchased at www.lionhearttheatre.org or by calling 404-919-4022.
For more information visit www.lionhearttheatre.org
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
This Wednesday is Ash Wednesday and the first day of Lent, a time where people choose to give something up for 40 days and 40 nights. Will you participate?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.