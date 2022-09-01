“There’s a reason this play is a classic,” director Scott Rousseau said of the classic play “On Golden Pond.”
“It’s a love story, a story about healing, changing, and facing your truths. It’s a lovely way to spend a fall day at the theatre. And get a free dessert as well!”
Lionheart Theatre’s production from Sept. 9-25 will run on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students, and military. And, per Lionheart’s usual hospitality, the price includes a complimentary dessert.
The classic play is about love, reconnection, family, about healing, changing and facing your truths. It debuted on Broadway in 1979, but most audiences remember it from the 1981 movie. Stars Katherine Hepburn and Henry Fonda won Best Actress and Best Actor respectively that year, and it also won Best Screenplay. The cast included familiar names such as Jane Fonda, who portrayed the daughter, and Dabney Coleman.
The love story involves Ethel and Norma Thayer who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. A retired professor nearing his 80’s, Norman is still full of life, and Ethel delights in the small things that have enriched their lives together. Then their middle-aged daughter persuades them to care for her boyfriend’s young son for the summer while she and her beau go off to Europe.
The child quickly becomes the “grandchild” they never had. As Norman teaches the teen to fish and shares good books with him, Norman himself learns life lessons as well as some teenage slang.
The ending is poignant but hopeful. After Norman experiences a mild heart attack, he and Ethel are brought even closer together. Time, they know, is against them, but the years have been good, and perhaps another summer on Golden Pond awaits.
“This is my second time directing this play,” Rousseau said. “I had just turned 50 when I directed it for the first time. It reminded me of my parents and our lake house in North Carolina when I was growing up.
“On the edge of 65, this play hits me on a completely different level. These characters take on a whole new meaning for me. I’ve had the opportunity to revisit the love story of Norman and Ethel, and I have found so many more layers in their journey as well as in the other characters that surround them.
“Our cast is so wonderful, and this is the perfect play to come out of a long hot summer. If you haven’t seen ‘On Golden Pond,’ you should. If you have seen it, it’s time to visit the Pond again.”
The cast includes Joe McLaughlin, Phyllis H. Giller, Christopher Voss, Sharyn McHenry, James Bridges and Matthew Easter. The stage manager is Bill Byrne.
